Viking Mines : SEES MORE VISIBLE GOLD IN FIRST HIT NORTH RC DRILLING

DRILLHOLE DETAILS & PROGRAMME UPDATE

Gold has been sighted in holes VKRC0066, VKRC0007 and VKRC0008 as part of the ~6,500m RC drill programme which commenced at the start of October1. Drilling is focussed on testing five target areas to identify new mineralised shoots. These three drillholes form part of the First Hit North target area which is the first of the five targets to be tested.

Panning of RC samples has been completed to remove the lighter minerals and expose denser fine-grained gold forming a 'tail' up to 5mm long in VKRC0066, a point of gold up to 3mm in VKRC0008 and multiple flecks of gold in VKRC0007. Gold is typically associated with varying quantities of quartz and sulphide minerals (dominantly pyrite).

VKRC0066 was designed in the field by Viking geologists in response to sighting gold in hole VKRC00232. Holes VKRC0066 and VKRC0067 were planned on a section line 40m south of hole VKRC0023 to test for mineralisation in the down plunge position, assuming the same orientation of mineralisation observed at First Hit (Figure 3). Gold has been observed over two 1m intervals from 76-78m downhole (Figure 1). Initially gold was sighted in in an RC chip and subsequently panned (Figure 4) from both metre intervals. Quartz and sulphide minerals are associated with the gold and are of the same style as that seen in the diamond drilling completed by Viking earlier this year. The significance of this observation is that it extends the known position of gold 40m south of hole VKRC00231 (Figure 2 & Figure 3).

VKRC0007 & VKRC0008 are the two holes drilled on a section line encompassing hole VKRC0009 (Figure 2 & Figure 3) where visible gold was panned2 from an interval between 98-100m. After observing gold in hole VKRC0009, Viking's geologists panned selected intervals at the expected target depths with the objective of identifying mineralisation. Visible gold has been panned from the RC chips from composite samples at depths of 14- 15m downhole for VKRC0007 and 64-66m downhole for hole VKRC0008. The gold is associated with quartz and minor sulphides as with the previous drilling. The observation of gold up dip from hole VKRC0009 gives support to the ongoing drill strategy and theory of additional mineralised shoots on the First Hit structure.

Drill Programme Status

To date, 31 holes have been completed for 2,697m. All holes have been completed at the First Hit North Prospect except for VKRC0016 (suspended due to located too far West) and VKRC0018 (on hold while assessing depth and target). The rig has moved to the Twin Peaks Prospect where 3 holes out of 9 planned holes have been completed. The rig will move to the First Hit South Prospect next.

Drilling was recently paused for 1 week due to a mechanical breakdown associated with the compressor, but resumed on 13 November 2021. At the current rate of productivity, the programme is forecast to be completed by early December. All samples from the completed drillholes have been delivered to the laboratory across 2 batches. First assay results are forecast to be received late November/early December subject to laboratory turnaround.