General Announcement::LIFTING OF TRADING SUSPENSION AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING OF THE COMPANY'S SECURITIES

VIKING OFFSHORE AND MARINE LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 199307300M)

LIFTING OF TRADING SUSPENSION AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING OF THE COMPANY'S

SECURITIES

All capitalised terms in this announcement shall, unless otherwise defined in this announcement, bear the respective meanings ascribed thereto in the circular to shareholders dated 15 June 2021 ("Circular") issued by the Company.

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Viking Offshore and Marine Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Company's announcement dated 31 July 2021 ("Announcement") in relation to the receipt of approval in-principle for resumption of trading (the "AIP") from the SGX-ST, subject to fulfilment of certain conditions set out therein ("AIP Conditions"). Please refer to the Announcement for further details on the AIP and the AIP Conditions.

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company has fulfilled all of the AIP Conditions, details as set out below:

The Company had submitted to the SGX-ST a written confirmation letter from the Company's statutory auditors, Ernst & Young LLP (" EY ") that EY has reviewed the pro forma financial effects of the Proposed Transactions on the Group's audited FY2020 financials stated in the Circular. The Company had disclosed in the Announcement the following: the Board's opinion on the Group's ability to operate as a going concern and the bases for such opinion; the Board's and the Sponsor's confirmations that the working capital available to the Group is sufficient for its present requirements and for at least 12 months after the date of resumption of trading of the Company's shares; and the Board's confirmation that sufficient information has been disclosed to enable trading of the Company's shares to continue in a fair and orderly manner upon lifting of the trading suspension. End of the Scheme and the completion of the Proposed Transactions as announced by the Company on 17 August 2021.

Correspondingly, the Company has sought the concurrence of the SGX-ST on the resumption of trading of the Company's securities considering that all of the AIP Conditions have been fulfilled and the SGX- ST has no objection to the resumption of trading of the Company's securities.

The Board is pleased to announce that the lifting of the trading suspension and resumption of trading of the Company's securities is expected to take place on Monday, 23 August 2021 at 9.00 a.m..

The Company will continue to keep Shareholders updated and will make the appropriate announcement as and when there are any material updates.

The securities of the Company continues to remain suspended and have been suspended from trading on the SGX-ST since 14 June 2019. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read this announcement and any further announcements by the Company carefully. Shareholders and potential investors who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors, accountants or other professional advisers.