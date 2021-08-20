Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Viking Offshore and Marine Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    557   SG1J35888424

VIKING OFFSHORE AND MARINE LIMITED

(557)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::LIFTING OF TRADING SUSPENSION AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING OF THE COMPANY'S SECURITIES

08/20/2021 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VIKING OFFSHORE AND MARINE LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 199307300M)

LIFTING OF TRADING SUSPENSION AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING OF THE COMPANY'S

SECURITIES

All capitalised terms in this announcement shall, unless otherwise defined in this announcement, bear the respective meanings ascribed thereto in the circular to shareholders dated 15 June 2021 ("Circular") issued by the Company.

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Viking Offshore and Marine Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Company's announcement dated 31 July 2021 ("Announcement") in relation to the receipt of approval in-principle for resumption of trading (the "AIP") from the SGX-ST, subject to fulfilment of certain conditions set out therein ("AIP Conditions"). Please refer to the Announcement for further details on the AIP and the AIP Conditions.

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company has fulfilled all of the AIP Conditions, details as set out below:

  1. The Company had submitted to the SGX-ST a written confirmation letter from the Company's statutory auditors, Ernst & Young LLP ("EY") that EY has reviewed the pro forma financial effects of the Proposed Transactions on the Group's audited FY2020 financials stated in the Circular.
  2. The Company had disclosed in the Announcement the following:
    1. the Board's opinion on the Group's ability to operate as a going concern and the bases for such opinion;
    2. the Board's and the Sponsor's confirmations that the working capital available to the Group is sufficient for its present requirements and for at least 12 months after the date of resumption of trading of the Company's shares; and
    3. the Board's confirmation that sufficient information has been disclosed to enable trading of the Company's shares to continue in a fair and orderly manner upon lifting of the trading suspension.
  4. End of the Scheme and the completion of the Proposed Transactions as announced by the Company on 17 August 2021.

Correspondingly, the Company has sought the concurrence of the SGX-ST on the resumption of trading of the Company's securities considering that all of the AIP Conditions have been fulfilled and the SGX- ST has no objection to the resumption of trading of the Company's securities.

The Board is pleased to announce that the lifting of the trading suspension and resumption of trading of the Company's securities is expected to take place on Monday, 23 August 2021 at 9.00 a.m..

The Company will continue to keep Shareholders updated and will make the appropriate announcement as and when there are any material updates.

The securities of the Company continues to remain suspended and have been suspended from trading on the SGX-ST since 14 June 2019. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read this announcement and any further announcements by the Company carefully. Shareholders and potential investors who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors, accountants or other professional advisers.

Page 1

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Viking Offshore and Marine Limited

Ng Yeau Chong

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

20 August 2021

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. ("Sponsor") in accordance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Alice Ng, Director of Continuing Sponsorship, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. at 8 Robinson Road #09-00 ASO Building, Singapore 048544; telephone: (65) 6636 4201.

Page 2

Disclaimer

Viking Offshore and Marine Limited published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 08:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VIKING OFFSHORE AND MARINE LIMITED
04:24aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :lifting of trading suspension and resumption of trading ..
PU
08/17GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :completion of proposed transactions, including share iss..
PU
08/13Viking Offshore and Marine Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Qu..
CI
08/12GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Completion of the Proposed Share Consolidation and Warra..
PU
08/02SHARE CONSOLIDATION : :Mandatory
PU
08/02REPL : :Share Consolidation::Mandatory
PU
07/31GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Monthly Update Pursuant to Rule 704(22) of the Catalist ..
PU
07/31GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :approval in-principle for the resumption of trading
PU
07/28GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 29 June 2021
PU
07/06VIKING OFFSHORE AND MARINE : Obtains Singapore Bourse's Approval to List Shares,..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17,2 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
Net income 2020 -26,0 M -19,1 M -19,1 M
Net Debt 2020 13,1 M 9,65 M 9,65 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,17x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4,39 M 3,22 M 3,22 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,74x
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,7%
Chart VIKING OFFSHORE AND MARINE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Viking Offshore and Marine Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yeau Chong Ng Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ren Kai Law Chief Financial Officer
Andy Lim Chairman
Wee Peng Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Suan Hiang Lee Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIKING OFFSHORE AND MARINE LIMITED0.00%3
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED22.81%36 975
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-3.17%16 727
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-3.97%16 163
NOV INC.-12.02%4 720
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED7.95%4 038