  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Viking Offshore and Marine Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    557   SG1J35888424

VIKING OFFSHORE AND MARINE LIMITED

(557)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

General Announcement::Monthly Update Pursuant to Rule 704(22) of the Catalist Rules for July 2021

07/31/2021 | 06:22am EDT
VIKING OFFSHORE AND MARINE LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 199307300M)

MONTHLY UPDATE PURSUANT TO RULE 704(22) OF THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED LISTING MANUAL SECTION B: RULES OF CATALIST

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms and references used herein shall bear the same meaning ascribed to them in the circular to shareholders of the Company dated 15 June 2021.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Viking Offshore and Marine Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Company's previous announcements:

  1. In relation to the monthly update pursuant to Rule 704(22) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist ("Catalist Rules"), dated 30 June 2021;
  2. In relation to the receipt of approval in-principle from the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of (1) the Consolidated Shares, (2) the Placement Shares, (3) the Conversion Shares, (4) the Adjusted Warrants, and (5) the new Shares to be issued upon exercise of the Adjusted Warrants, dated 6 July 2021; and
  3. In relation to the receipt of a letter from the SGX-ST, through the Company's Sponsor, advising that the SGX-ST has no objection to the Company's submission of a proposal with a view to resume trading in the Company's securities in compliance with Rule 1304(1) of the Catalist Rules, dated 31 July 2021,

(collectively, the "Update Announcements").

Further to the Update Announcements, the Board wishes to update its shareholders ("Shareholders") that the Company continues to undergo a court-supervised restructuring process.

Save for the abovementioned, there have been no other material developments since the Update Announcements that, in the Board's view, may have a significant impact on the Company's financial position pursuant to Rule 704(22)(b) of the Catalist Rules.

In accordance with Rule 704(22) of the Catalist Rules, the Company will continue to update Shareholders via SGXNet on a monthly basis regarding the financial situation of the Company and its subsidiaries. The Company will make further announcements as and when there are material developments on the financial situation of the Company and its subsidiaries as well as the aforementioned matters.

The shares in the Company have been suspended from trading on the SGX-ST since 14 June 2019. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read this announcement and any further announcements by the Company carefully. Shareholders and potential investors who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors, accountants or other professional advisers.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Viking Offshore and Marine Limited

Ng Yeau Chong

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

31 July 2021

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), in accordance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Alice Ng, Director of Continuing Sponsorship, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. at 8 Robinson Road, #09-00 ASO Building, Singapore 048544, telephone (65) 6636 4201.

Disclaimer

Viking Offshore and Marine Limited published this content on 31 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 10:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 17,2 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
Net income 2020 -26,0 M -19,2 M -19,2 M
Net Debt 2020 13,1 M 9,71 M 9,71 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,17x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4,39 M 3,25 M 3,25 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,74x
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,7%
Managers and Directors
Yeau Chong Ng Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ren Kai Law Chief Financial Officer
Andy Lim Chairman
Wee Peng Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Suan Hiang Lee Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIKING OFFSHORE AND MARINE LIMITED0.00%3
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED35.78%40 317
HALLIBURTON COMPANY9.42%18 416
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY1.87%17 597
NOV INC.4.66%5 396
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED2.09%3 838