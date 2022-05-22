Viking Offshore and Marine : Cessation of Chief Financial Officer

Mr Law tendered his resignation as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company ("CFO") on 17 May 2022 ("Resignation") to pursue other career opportunities in view that the Company is diversifying into new businesses, which requires the head of finance of the Company to spend a considerable amount of time overseas.

The board of directors of the Company ("Board"), having considered that the Company has identified and appointed a new head of finance for the Group, had on mutual agreement with Mr Law, agreed that his last day of employment with the Company will be 31 May 2022. To facilitate a smooth transition, Mr Law has agreed to take up the role of an advisor to the Company up to 30 September 2022 to advise on the financial matters of the Company, particularly on the existing businesses.

After having interviewed Mr Law and to the best of its knowledge, the Company's Sponsor, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd., is satisfied that, save as disclosed in this announcement, there are no other material reasons for the Resignation.

In addition, there are no concerns that the Resignation is due to any financial reporting concerns or matters and there are no disagreements between Mr Law and the Board with regards to practices that would have an impact on the Company's and Group's financial reporting.

The Company has appointed a new head of finance for the Group and the announcement will be released by the Company separately. Please refer to the aforesaid announcement for more information on the said appointment.

