  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Viking Offshore and Marine Limited
  News
  Summary
    1Y1   SGXE45420721

VIKING OFFSHORE AND MARINE LIMITED

(1Y1)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05/20 03:17:52 am EDT
0.0840 SGD   -2.33%
05:56aVIKING OFFSHORE AND MARINE : Cessation of Chief Financial Officer
PU
05:56aVIKING OFFSHORE AND MARINE : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
PU
05/20Viking Offshore and Marine Limited Announces Appointment of Cheong San Wai as Group Head of Finance
CI
Viking Offshore and Marine : Cessation of Chief Financial Officer

05/22/2022 | 05:56am EDT
Mr Law tendered his resignation as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company ("CFO") on 17 May 2022 ("Resignation") to pursue other career opportunities in view that the Company is diversifying into new businesses, which requires the head of finance of the Company to spend a considerable amount of time overseas.

The board of directors of the Company ("Board"), having considered that the Company has identified and appointed a new head of finance for the Group, had on mutual agreement with Mr Law, agreed that his last day of employment with the Company will be 31 May 2022. To facilitate a smooth transition, Mr Law has agreed to take up the role of an advisor to the Company up to 30 September 2022 to advise on the financial matters of the Company, particularly on the existing businesses.

After having interviewed Mr Law and to the best of its knowledge, the Company's Sponsor, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd., is satisfied that, save as disclosed in this announcement, there are no other material reasons for the Resignation.

In addition, there are no concerns that the Resignation is due to any financial reporting concerns or matters and there are no disagreements between Mr Law and the Board with regards to practices that would have an impact on the Company's and Group's financial reporting.

The Company has appointed a new head of finance for the Group and the announcement will be released by the Company separately. Please refer to the aforesaid announcement for more information on the said appointment.

Viking Offshore and Marine Limited published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2022 09:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 47,1 M 34,1 M 34,1 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,3%
Viking Offshore and Marine Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VIKING OFFSHORE AND MARINE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yeau Chong Ng Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ren Kai Law Chief Financial Officer
Kim Leng Low Independent Non-Executive Director
Hock Kee Wee Independent Non-Executive Director
Kei Wei Leong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIKING OFFSHORE AND MARINE LIMITED10.53%34
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED36.39%58 122
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY45.35%34 017
HALLIBURTON COMPANY60.47%33 103
NOV INC.33.06%7 082
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-10.92%3 964