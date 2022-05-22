Viking Offshore and Marine : Cessation of Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Mr Ng tendered his resignation as the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company ("CEO") on 17 May 2022 ("Resignation") in view that the Company is diversifying into new businesses, which has been approved by shareholders of the Company during the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 6 May 2022.

The board of directors of the Company ("Board"), having considered that the Company has identified and appointed a new CEO, had on mutual agreement with Mr Ng, agreed that he shall cease as the Executive Director and CEO with effect from 1 June 2022. Notwithstanding the Resignation, Mr Ng shall remain as an employee of the Company and will continue to manage the operations and businesses of certain subsidiaries of the Company that are in the offshore and marine industry.

After having interviewed Mr Ng and to the best of its knowledge, the Company's Sponsor, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd., is satisfied that, save as disclosed in this announcement, there are no other material reasons for the Resignation.

The Company has appointed a new CEO and the announcement will be released by the Company separately. Please refer to the aforesaid announcement for more information on the appointment of a new CEO.

