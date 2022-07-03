Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Viking Offshore and Marine Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1Y1   SGXE45420721

VIKING OFFSHORE AND MARINE LIMITED

(1Y1)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:10 2022-07-01 am EDT
0.0510 SGD   +2.00%
11:43aVIKING OFFSHORE AND MARINE : Changes in interest of a director - Ong Swee Sin
PU
07/01Viking Offshore and Marine Limited Announces Change of Registered Office Address
CI
06/07VIKING OFFSHORE AND MARINE : Changes in interest of a Director - Ong Swee Sin
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Viking Offshore and Marine : Changes in interest of a substantial shareholder - Irelia Management Sdn. Bhd. and Tan Chiau Wei

07/03/2022 | 11:43am EDT
Please refer tor the attachment.

This announcement has been prepared by Viking Offshore and Marine Limited (the "Company") and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, UOB Kay Hian Private Limited (the "Sponsor") for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the accuracy, completeness or correctness of any of the information, statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Lance Tan, Senior Vice President at 8 Anthony Road, #01-01, Singapore 229957, telephone (65) 6590 6881.

Disclaimer

Viking Offshore and Marine Limited published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2022 15:42:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 10,8 M 7,71 M 7,71 M
Net income 2021 15,5 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
Net cash 2021 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,06x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28,6 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
EV / Sales 2021 3,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 7,85%
Chart VIKING OFFSHORE AND MARINE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Viking Offshore and Marine Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIKING OFFSHORE AND MARINE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Swee Sin Ong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
San Wai Cheong Group Financial Controller & Head-Finance
Kim Leng Low Chairman
Hock Kee Wee Independent Non-Executive Director
Kei Wei Leong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIKING OFFSHORE AND MARINE LIMITED-21.45%20
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED19.40%50 390
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY19.99%28 641
HALLIBURTON COMPANY37.12%28 349
NOV INC.24.72%6 638
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-12.29%3 899