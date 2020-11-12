Log in
VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS AB (PUBL)

(VSSAB B)
Viking Supply Ships () : Interim Report Q3 2020

11/12/2020

As previous quarters, the financial net result for the third quarter was negatively impacted by low oil price and the COVID-19 situation, which has had a significant adverse effect on the global economic activity and outlook. Revenues for the third quarter was MSEK 100 (159), EBITDA was MSEK 2 (67), and the net result was MSEK -14 (33). Year-to-date, revenue was MSEK 230 (348), while EBITDA was MSEK -69 (51), and the net result was MSEK -146, down from MSEK -3 in the corresponding period in 2019.

THIRD QUARTER

  • Total revenue was MSEK 100 (159)
  • EBITDA was MSEK 2 (67)
  • Result after tax was MSEK -14 (33)
  • Result after tax per share was SEK -1.4 (3.5)

YEAR-TO-DATE

  • Total revenue was MSEK 230 (348)
  • EBITDA was MSEK -69 (51)
  • Result after tax was MSEK -146 (-3)
  • Result after tax per share was SEK -15.6 (-0.3)

SUMMARY OF EVENTS IN Q3

  • EBITDA for Q3 was MSEK 2 (67).
  • The average fixture rate in Q3 was USD 35,300 (39,300) and the average utilization was 62% (89).

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

  • During the second quarter the Group entered into a medium-term contract for Loke Viking with a major oil company in a harsh environment region. The contract was expected to commence in mid-November, with total duration being up till 165 days including options. Unfortunately, the client cancelled this contract prior to commencement.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Trond Myklebust, CEO, ph. +47 95 70 31 78, e-mail trond.myklebust@vikingsupply.com

Morten G. Aggvin, CFO, ph. +47 41 04 71 25, e-mail morten.aggvin@vikingsupply.com

Viking Supply Ships AB is a world leading company within offshore and ice-breaking services, with activities primarily in Arctic and subarctic areas. The Company also has the operational and technical management for the five Swedish state owned ice-breakers (Swedish Maritime Administration). The Company's series B share is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm, Small Cap segment. www.vikingsupply.com.

This information is information that Viking Supply Ships AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:30 CET on 12 November 2020.

Disclaimer

Viking Supply Ships AB published this content on 12 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2020 07:38:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 504 M 58,2 M 58,2 M
Net income 2019 51,6 M 5,96 M 5,96 M
Net cash 2019 233 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 556 M 64,2 M 64,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,55x
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 12,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Trond Myklebust Chief Executive Officer
Bengt Arve Rem Chairman
Lars Holmberg Chief Operational Officer
Morten Grumheden Aggvin Chief Financial Officer & Director-Treasury
Lars Håkan Larsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS AB (PUBL)-20.32%64
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.62.90%3 356
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-7.20%1 015
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.-40.73%675
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S-3.47%631
KOREA LINE CORPORATION1.74%481
