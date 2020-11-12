Viking Supply Ships () : Interim Report Q3 2020

As previous quarters, the financial net result for the third quarter was negatively impacted by low oil price and the COVID-19 situation, which has had a significant adverse effect on the global economic activity and outlook. Revenues for the third quarter was MSEK 100 (159), EBITDA was MSEK 2 (67), and the net result was MSEK -14 (33). Year-to-date, revenue was MSEK 230 (348), while EBITDA was MSEK -69 (51), and the net result was MSEK -146, down from MSEK -3 in the corresponding period in 2019.

THIRD QUARTER

Total revenue was MSEK 100 (159)

EBITDA was MSEK 2 (67)

Result after tax was MSEK -14 (33)

Result after tax per share was SEK -1.4 (3.5)

YEAR-TO-DATE

Total revenue was MSEK 230 (348)

EBITDA was MSEK -69 (51)

Result after tax was MSEK -146 (-3)

Result after tax per share was SEK -15.6 (-0.3)

SUMMARY OF EVENTS IN Q3

EBITDA for Q3 was MSEK 2 (67).

The average fixture rate in Q3 was USD 35,300 (39,300) and the average utilization was 62% (89).

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

During the second quarter the Group entered into a medium-term contract for Loke Viking with a major oil company in a harsh environment region. The contract was expected to commence in mid-November, with total duration being up till 165 days including options. Unfortunately, the client cancelled this contract prior to commencement.

