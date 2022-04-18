Log in
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-14
88.00 TWD   -4.86%
88.00 TWD   -4.86%
Viking Tech : Announcement of Dismissal of the Company's directors

04/18/2022 | 03:44am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: VIKING TECH CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/18 Time of announcement 15:31:32
Subject 
 Announcement of Dismissal of the Company's
directors
Date of events 2022/04/18 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/18
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional
director, institutional supervisor, independent director,
natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):institutional director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Thai Wey Industrial Co., Ltd.and Representative: Chen, Li-Ming
Thai Wey Industrial Co., Ltd.and Representative: Li, Mao-Shen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Directors of Viking Tech Corporation
5.Title and name of the new position holder:N/A
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):dismissal
8.Reason for the change:Transfer more than one-half of the company's shares
held at the time of appointment during term
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/6/24 to 2022/6/23
11.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:2/9
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Viking Tech Corporation published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 07:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
