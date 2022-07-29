Viking Tech : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date for distribution of cash dividend.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/07/29 2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: The cash dividends to common shareholders: NT$258,149,852. (NT$ 2.2 per share) 4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/08/16 5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/17 6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/18 7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/22 8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/22 9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:N/A 10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will start from the date:N/A 11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will end on the date:N/A 12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/9/8 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None