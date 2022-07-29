Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Viking Tech Corporation
  News
  Summary
    3624   TW0003624003

VIKING TECH CORPORATION

(3624)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-27
58.20 TWD   -1.19%
03:55aVIKING TECH : The Board of Directors approved the Company's consolidated financial report for the second quarter of 2022
PU
03:55aVIKING TECH : To announce the replacement of the internal audit officer
PU
03:55aVIKING TECH : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date for distribution of cash dividend.
PU
Viking Tech : To announce the replacement of the internal audit officer

07/29/2022 | 03:55am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: VIKING TECH CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/29 Time of announcement 15:41:19
Subject 
 To announce the replacement of the internal audit
officer
Date of events 2022/07/29 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
 officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, chief information security officer,research
 and development officer, internal audit officer, or
 designated and non-designated representatives):internal audit officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/29
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Yang,Chan-Jhen,internal audit officer
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Yu,Shih-Min,internal audit officer
5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation",
"position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement",
"death" or "new replacement"):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:position adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/07/29
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA.

Disclaimer

Viking Tech Corporation published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 07:54:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
