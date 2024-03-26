Health-care companies rose after more excitement about a new class of weight-loss drugs.

Viking Therapeutics offered investors yet another reason to see it as a long-term challenger to Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk in obesity drugs, unveiling early-stage data on an experimental obesity pill that hinted at unexpectedly robust efficacy.

Shares of medical device maker Shockwave Medical surged after health-care conglomerate Johnson & Johnson reportedly entered talks to buy it out for about $11 billion.

Sutro Biopharma shares rose after the cancer-focused drug company reported an increase in revenue to $153.7 million in 2023 from $67.8 million a year earlier.

Shares of Equillium fell after the company swung to a loss in the fourth quarter on lower sales.

