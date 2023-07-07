Health-care companies fell sharply as traders rotated into more interest-rate sensitive areas.

Financially distressed drugmaker Mallinckrodt is in discussions with a compensation trust for opioid victims as it seeks to reduce the amount of settlement payments by as much as $1 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Makers of drugs addressing excess fat in the liver, including Akero Therapeutics, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Viking Therapeutics and 89bio, sold off last week after clinical-trial data hinted Eli Lilly's obesity drug candidate could also reduce liver fat.

That may have been an oversimplification of the trial data implications, said analysts at brokerage Evercore ISI.

