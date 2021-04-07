Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Viking Therapeutics, Inc.    VKTX

VIKING THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(VKTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Viking Therapeutics : to Present at 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

04/07/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. ("Viking") (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that its chief executive officer, Brian Lian, Ph.D., will deliver a corporate presentation as part of the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.  The conference, which will take place April 12-15, 2021, is being conducted with a virtual format.

Details for this presentation are as follows:

  • 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference 
    Conference Dates: April 12-15, 2021 
    Presentation Time/Date: 3:45 – 4:25 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 
    Format: Virtual conference

About Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

Viking Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally available, first-in-class or best-in-class therapies for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders.  Viking's research and development activities leverage its expertise in metabolism to develop innovative therapeutics designed to improve patients' lives.  The company's clinical programs include VK2809, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of lipid and metabolic disorders, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b study for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.  In a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated LDL-C, patients who received VK2809 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in LDL-C and liver fat content compared with patients who received placebo.  The company is also developing VK0214, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the potential treatment of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD).  VK0214 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial.  The company holds exclusive worldwide rights to a portfolio of five therapeutic programs, including those noted above, which are based on small molecules licensed from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

For more information about Viking Therapeutics, please visit www.vikingtherapeutics.com. Follow Viking on Twitter @Viking_VKTX.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viking-therapeutics-to-present-at-20th-annual-needham-virtual-healthcare-conference-301261551.html

SOURCE Viking Therapeutics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about VIKING THERAPEUTICS, INC.
04:06pVIKING THERAPEUTICS  : to Present at 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conf..
PR
02/17VIKING THERAPEUTICS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
02/17VIKING THERAPEUTICS  : Q4 Loss Widens
MT
02/17VIKING THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
01/06INSIDER TRENDS : Vikings Therapeutics Insider Awarded Shares Uses Portion to Pay..
MT
01/06VIKING THERAPEUTICS  : Names Greg Zante as CFO, Marianne Mancini as COO
MT
01/06VIKING THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financia..
AQ
2020VIKING THERAPEUTICS  : to Present at Stifel Healthcare Conference 2020
AQ
2020VIKING THERAPEUTICS  : Poised for Two Catalysts for 2020, Chardan Says, Maintain..
MT
2020VIKING THERAPEUTICS  : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ