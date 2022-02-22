VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
02/22/2022 | 05:27pm EST
VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL CORP.
ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
Midlothian, Virginia, February 22, 2022. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (the "Company") (Nasdaq symbol: VBFC), the parent company of Village Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.14 per share with respect to the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 11, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2022.
The amount and declaration of future cash dividends are subject to the Board of Directors' approval. In making its decision on the payment of dividends, the Board of Directors considers operating results, financial condition, capital adequacy, regulatory requirements, shareholder returns, market conditions and other factors.
About Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp.
Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. was organized under the laws of the Commonwealth of Virginia as a bank holding company whose activities consist of investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Village Bank. Village Bank is a full-service Virginia-chartered community bank headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"). The Bank has nine branch offices. Village Bank and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Village Bank Mortgage Corporation, offer a complete range of financial products and services, including commercial loans, consumer credit, mortgage lending, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and 24-hour banking.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. For this purpose, any statement, that is not a statement of historical fact may be deemed to be a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding profitability, liquidity, allowance for loan losses, interest rate sensitivity, market risk, growth strategy and financial and other goals. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "believes," "expects," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "contemplates,"
"anticipates," "forecasts," "intends" or other words of similar meaning. You can also identify them by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements.
There are many factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the Company including, but not limited to:
●
the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic;
●
changes in assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for loan losses, and other estimates;
●
the risks of changes in interest rates on levels, composition and costs of deposits, loan demand, and the values and liquidity of loan collateral, securities, and interest sensitive assets and liabilities;
●
the effects of future economic, business and market conditions;
●
our inability to maintain our regulatory capital position;
●
the Company's computer systems and infrastructure may be vulnerable to attacks by hackers or breached due to employee error, malfeasance, or other disruptions despite security measures implemented by the Company;
●
changes in market conditions, specifically declines in the residential and commercial real estate market, volatility and disruption of the capital and credit markets, soundness of other financial institutions we do business with;
●
risks inherent in making loans such as repayment risks and fluctuating collateral values;
●
changes in operations of Village Bank Mortgage Corporation as a result of the activity in the residential real estate market;
●
legislative and regulatory changes, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other changes in banking, securities, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators, and changes in scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverages;
●
exposure to repurchase loans sold to investors for which borrowers failed to provide full and accurate information on or related to their loan application or for which appraisals have not been acceptable or when the loan was not underwritten in accordance with the loan program specified by the loan investor;
●
governmental monetary and fiscal policies;
●
changes in accounting policies, rules and practices;
●
reliance on our management team, including our ability to attract and retain key personnel;
●
competition with other banks and financial institutions, and companies outside of the banking industry, including those companies that have substantially greater access to capital and other resources;
●
demand, development and acceptance of new products and services;
●
problems with technology utilized by us;
●
changing trends in customer profiles and behavior; and
●
other factors described from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
Additional factors, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's reports (such as our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov.
For further information contact Donald M. Kaloski, Jr., Executive Vice President and CFO at 804-897-3900 or dkaloski@villagebank.com.
Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:23:06 UTC.