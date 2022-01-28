VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL : REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2021 - Form 8-K 01/28/2022 | 08:33am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL CORP. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2021 Midlothian, Virginia, January 28, 2022.Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (the "Company") (Nasdaq symbol: VBFC), parent company of Village Bank (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $2,363,000, or $1.61 per fully diluted share, compared to net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $3,052,000, or $2.08 per fully diluted share. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income was $12,453,000, or $8.48 per fully diluted share, compared to net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $8,554,000, or $5.86 per fully diluted share. Jay Hendricks, President and CEO, commented, "Despite another year of dealing with the pandemic, we finished 2021 with record profitability, paid our first dividend, and entered 2022 with positive momentum. For the year, we produced a 21.02% return on average equity, 44.71% earnings per share growth, and stable asset quality." "Significant contributors to our earnings were Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") forgiveness, strong organic loan growth and an accommodative rate environment for secondary market mortgage lending. The Commercial Banking Segment grew core loans, which exclude PPP loans, by 3.43% during the fourth quarter, and 16.39% for the year. We are pleased by the continued strong contribution from our mortgage banking segment, which produced net income of $3,570,000 for 2021 compared to $3,935,000 for 2020." "Our key areas of focus are core relationship growth, expanding relationships with our PPP clients as well as remaining disciplined in managing our net interest margin ("NIM"). We are well positioned for a rising rate environment and will address the rising rates and increasing liquidity through our disciplined approach to balance sheet management and prudent risk taking." Operating Results The following table presents quarterly results for the indicated periods (in thousands): GAAP Operating Results by Segment Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Pre-tax earnings by segment Commercial banking $ 2,433 $ 2,688 $ 3,236 $ 2,998 $ 2,056 Mortgage banking 559 963 961 2,035 1,900 Income before income tax expense 2,992 3,651 4,197 5,033 3,956 Commercial banking income tax expense 512 550 701 709 504 Mortgage banking income tax expense 117 202 202 427 400 Net income $ 2,363 $ 2,899 $ 3,294 $ 3,897 $ 3,052 1 Three months ended December 31, 2021 vs. three months ended December 31, 2020. The Commercial Banking Segment posted net income of $1,921,000 for Q4 2021 compared to $1,552,000 for Q4 2020. The following are variances of note for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020: ● NIM compressed by 34 basis points to 3.56% for Q4 2021 compared to 3.90% for Q4 2020. The compression was driven by the following: o The yield on average earning assets compressed by 60 basis points, 3.81% for Q4 2021 vs. 4.41% for Q4 2020, as a result of the $107,311,000 increase in the average balance of liquid assets (i.e. interest bearing due from other institutions and investment securities). The increased level of liquidity was driven by the $104,073,000 reduction in PPP loan balances because of loan forgiveness and the $75,666,000 increase in total deposits. This increased level of liquidity had a negative 52 basis points impact on net interest margin, and will continue to have a negative impact on our net interest margin. However, we believe that through our disciplined risk-based approach to the investment portfolio, deposit pricing, and core loan growth our balance sheet is well positioned and that we will be able to capitalize on the rising rate environment. o During Q4 2021, the Commercial Banking Segment recognized $959,000 in SBA fee income, net of deferred costs, through interest income as a result of normal amortization and the receipt of funds from PPP loans forgiven by the SBA In addition, the Commercial Banking Segment recognized $110,000 in interest income associated with these loans during Q4 2021. PPP income of $1,069,000, during Q4 2021, had a 41 basis points impact on the yield of average earning assets. o The cost of interest bearing liabilities dropped by 34 basis points to 0.44% for Q4 2021 compared to 0.78% for Q4 2020, as a result of the Commercial Banking Segment's continued efforts to build low cost relationship deposits and its disciplined approach to deposit pricing. We have been able to decrease the cost of money market deposit accounts by 20 basis points, 0.22% for Q4 2021 vs. 0.42% for Q4 2020, and time deposits accounts by 54 basis points, 0.84% for Q4 2021 vs. 1.39% for Q4 2020. ● The Commercial Banking Segment did not record a provision for loan loss expense for Q4 2021 or Q4 2020. The lack of a provision for loan loss expense, during Q4 2021, was driven by improving macroeconomic conditions and credit quality remaining strong. While the Delta and Omicron variants of the COVID-19 virus remain a risk to credit quality, we believe our current level of allowance for loan losses is sufficient. ● The Commercial Banking Segment posted noninterest income of $812,000 for Q4 2021 compared to $718,000 for Q4 2020. The increase in noninterest income continues to be driven primarily by an increase in interchange fee income as macroeconomic conditions continued to improve and consumer spending remained strong during the quarter. ● The Commercial Banking Segment posted noninterest expense of $4,610,000 for Q4 2021 compared to $5,103,000 for Q4 2020. The decrease in noninterest expense was the result of the recognition of $696,000 in prepayment fees associated with early payoff of $31 million in Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") Advances during Q4 2020. The Mortgage Banking Segment posted net income of $442,000 for Q4 2021 compared to $1,500,000 for Q4 2020. Mortgage originations were $58,234,000 for Q4 2021, down 49.07% from $114,345,000 for Q4 2020. Mortgage rates rose slightly during 2021 which has softened the refinance market; however, the bigger risk to mortgage earnings continues to be the historically low inventory of homes for sale. 2 Year ended December 31, 2021 vs. year ended December 31, 2020. The Commercial Banking Segment posted net income of $8,883,000 for the year ended 2021 compared to $4,619,000 for the year ended 2020. The following are variances of note for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the year ended December 31, 2020: ● NIM expanded by 35 basis points to 3.76% for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 3.41% for the year ended December 31, 2020. The expansion was driven by the following: o The yield on average earning assets compressed by four basis points, 4.08% for the year ended December 31, 2021 vs. 4.12% for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily because of the impact of the recognition of net deferred income associated with the origination and forgiveness of PPP loans, which was partially offset by the increase in liquid assets. o The average balance of liquid assets (i.e. interest bearing due from other institutions and investment securities) increased by $45,300,000. The increased level of liquidity was driven by the $104,073,000 reduction in PPP loan balances because of loan forgiveness and the $75,666,000 increase in total deposits during 2021. This increased level of liquidity had a negative 19 basis points impact on net interest margin, and will continue to have a negative impact on our net interest margin. However, we believe that through our disciplined risk-based approach to the investment portfolio, deposit pricing, and core loan growth our balance sheet is well positioned and that we will be able to capitalize on the rising rate environment. o During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Commercial Banking Segment recognized $4,993,000 in PPP fee income, net of deferred costs, through interest income, as a result of normal amortization and the receipt of funds from loans forgiven by the SBA. In addition, the Commercial Banking Segment recognized $1,040,000 in interest income associated with these loans during the year ended December 31, 2021. PPP income of $6,033,000, during the year ended December 31, 2021, had a 39 basis points impact on the yield of average earnings assets. ​ o The cost of interest bearing liabilities dropped by 51 basis points to 0.54% for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 1.05% for the year ended December 31, 2020, as a result of the Commercial Banking Segment's continued efforts to build low cost relationship deposits and its disciplined approach to deposit pricing. We were able to decrease the cost of money market deposit accounts by 36 basis points, 0.26% for the year ended December 31, 2021 vs. 0.62% for the year ended December 31, 2020, and time deposits accounts by 54 basis points, 1.09% for the year ended December 31, 2021 vs. 1.63% for the year ended December 31, 2020. ● The Commercial Banking Segment recorded a recovery of provision expense of $500,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to a provision expense of $950,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020. The recovery of provision for the year ended December 31, 2021 resulted from a reduction in the qualitative factors which was driven by improving economic factors, improved credit metrics, and reductions in loan deferrals. The provision expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 was the result of an increase in the qualitative factors driven by economic uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Delta and Omicron variants of the COVID-19 virus remain a risk to credit quality, we believe our current level of allowance for loan losses is sufficient. ● The Commercial Banking Segment posted noninterest income of $3,001,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $2,688,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in noninterest income was driven primarily by an increase in interchange fee income as macroeconomic conditions continued to improve and consumer spending picked up during the period. 3 ● The Commercial Banking Segment posted noninterest expense of $17,256,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $16,651,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in noninterest expense was driven primarily by the following: o The deferral of $1,052,000 in salary and benefits costs during the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the deferral of $580,300 during the year ended December 31, 2021 associated primarily with the volume of originations of PPP loans during those periods. o The recognition of the gain on sale of other real estate owned totaling $7,800 for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to a gain of $175,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020. o The accrual of $126,300 for an expected loss on the prior sale of an SBA loan that defaulted during the year ended December 31, 2021. o The recognition of $696,000 in prepayment fees associated with early payoff of $31 million in FHLB Advances during the year ended 2020. The Mortgage Banking Segment posted net income of $3,570,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $3,935,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020. Proceeds from mortgage sales were $338,314,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021, down 6.39% from $361,393,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020. Mortgage rates rose slightly during the year ended December 31, 2021, which has softened the refinance market; however, the bigger risk to mortgage earnings continues to be the historically low inventory of homes for sale. Financial Highlights Highlights for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 are as follows: Three Months Ended Year Ended Metric December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Consolidated Return on average equity 14.78 % 23.57 % 21.02 % 17.98 % Return on average assets 1.26 % 1.72 % 1.73 % 1.28 % Commercial Banking Segment Return on average equity 12.02 % 11.99 % 14.99 % 9.71 % Return on average assets 1.02 % 0.87 % 1.23 % 0.69 % Net interest income to average assets 3.32 % 3.62 % 3.48 % 3.15 % Provision (recovery of) to average assets - % - % (0.07) % 0.14 % Noninterest income to average assets 0.43 % 0.40 % 0.42 % 0.40 % Noninterest expense to average assets 2.46 % 2.87 % 2.39 % 2.50 % Mortgage Banking Segment Return on average equity 2.77 % 11.58 % 6.02 % 8.27 % Return on average assets 0.24 % 0.84 % 0.49 % 0.59 % Net income before tax to average assets 0.30 % 1.07 % 0.63 % 0.75 % 4 Loans and Asset Quality The following table provides the composition of our gross loan portfolio at the dates indicated (in thousands): Loans Outstanding Loan Type Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 C&I + Owner occupied commercial real estate $ 180,928 $ 164,819 $ 151,444 $ 149,289 $ 144,198 PPP Loans 32,601 56,809 97,617 159,769 136,674 Nonowner occupied commercial real estate 142,429 143,993 140,182 134,646 131,440 Acquisition, development and construction 49,149 50,791 44,073 29,600 29,569 Total commercial loans 405,107 416,412 433,316 473,304 441,881 Consumer/Residential 92,372 87,284 86,533 86,817 86,580 Student 25,975 27,624 28,601 29,062 29,657 Other 3,003 2,986 3,214 2,994 2,885 Total loans $ 526,457 $ 534,306 $ 551,664 $ 592,177 $ 561,003 Core loans, which are total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $16,359,000, or 3.43%, from Q3 2021, and increased by $69,528,000, or 16.39%, from Q4 2020. Variances of note are as follows: ● The core commercial loan portfolio grew by $12,903,000, or 3.59%, from Q3 2021 and increased by $67,299,000, or 22.05%, from Q4 2020. Core loan growth is a product of our success in converting non-customer PPP borrowers into new core relationships and overall organic growth as the economy in our markets has shown improvement. The growth in the acquisition, development and construction portfolio, during the year ended December 31, 2021, is primarily attributable to non-speculative owner-occupied construction. Our pipeline remains strong which we believe will support continued core loan growth into 2022. PPP loans Through PPP round one and two our team provided essential funds to over 2,300 businesses and nonprofits and protected more than 28,600 jobs in our community. As of December 31, 2021, approximately $182,373,000 in PPP round one loans and $46,471,000 in PPP round two loans had received SBA approval for forgiveness. PPP loans decreased by $24,208,000, or 42.61%, from Q3 2021, and decreased by $104,073,000, or 76.15% from Q4 2020. Our expectations are that the majority of the remaining PPP loans will receive forgiveness by the end of the first quarter of 2022. Asset quality The Company did not record a provision for loan loss expense during the fourth quarter of 2021, as macroeconomic conditions continued to improve, all loan deferrals remained on contractual payment terms and credit quality remained strong. While we believe that the Delta and Omicron variants of the COVID-19 virus remains a risk to credit quality, we believe our current level of allowance for loan losses is sufficient. The Bank's asset quality metrics continue to compare favorably to our peers as follows: Asset Quality Metrics Village Peer Group Metric Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2021(1) Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses/Nonperforming Loans 251.94% 233.82% 221.77% 256.78% 251.75% 208.81% Net Charge-offs (recoveries) to Average Loans(2) 0.01% (0.01)% 0.04% (0.01)% 0.05% (0.01)% Nonperforming Loans/Loans (excluding Guaranteed Loans) 0.30% 0.34% 0.38% 0.40% 0.41% 0.75% Nonperforming Assets/Bank Total Assets (3) 0.18% 0.20% 0.22% 0.26% 0.27% 0.37% (1) Source - SNL data for VA Banks <$1 Billion in assets as of September 30, 2021. (2) Annualized. (3) Nonperforming assets excluding performing troubled debt restructurings. 5 Loan deferral program We continue to see signs of recovery in both the economy and our customers. All loans that were on deferral as of June 30, 2021 returned to contractual payment terms as of September 30, 2021, and there continued to be no loans on deferral as of December 31, 2021. With the continued uncertainty around the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19, we continue to take the necessary measures to protect the health and wellbeing of our employees and customers. We remain well positioned to weather the economic uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Deposits The following table provides the composition of our deposits at the dates indicated (in thousands): Deposits Outstanding Deposit Type Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 268,804 $ 270,397 $ 252,756 $ 245,582 $ 222,305 Interest checking 89,599 76,693 77,828 71,949 70,342 Money market 187,942 183,096 178,602 164,689 152,726 Savings 54,106 46,750 44,351 44,638 38,083 Time deposits 63,597 69,116 84,546 93,198 104,926 Total deposits $ 664,048 $ 646,052 $ 638,083 $ 620,056 $ 588,382 Total deposits increased by $17,996,000, or 2.79%, from Q3 2021, and increased by $75,666,000, or 12.86%, from Q4 2020. Variances of note are as follows: ● Noninterest bearing demand account balances decreased $1,593,000 from Q3 2021 and increased $46,499,000 from Q4 2020, and represented 40.48% of total deposits compared to 41.85% as of Q3 2021 and 37.78% as of Q4 2020. The increase in noninterest bearing demand accounts from the prior year continues to be a result of core relationship growth and continued success at converting non-customer PPP loan applicants into customers. ● Low cost relationship deposits (i.e. interest checking, money market, and savings) balances increased $25,108,000, or 8.19%, from Q3 2021 and increased $70,496,000, or 26.99%, from Q4 2020. The increase in these accounts continues to be a result of adding core relationships, continued growth in accounts from non-customer PPP loan applicants and the migration of customer funds from time deposits. ● Time deposits decreased by $5,519,000, or 7.99%, from Q3 2021 and $41,329,000, or 39.39%, from Q4 2020. The decrease in time deposits continues to be primarily driven by the migration of customers from time deposits to lower cost deposit products. This decrease continues to allow us to lower our cost of interest bearing deposits which decreased 34 basis points to 0.44% as of Q4 2021 compared to 0.78% as of Q4 2020. About Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. was organized under the laws of the Commonwealth of Virginia as a bank holding company whose activities consist of investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Village Bank. Village Bank is a full-service Virginia-chartered community bank headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"). The Bank has nine branch offices. Village Bank and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Village Bank Mortgage Corporation, offer a complete range of financial products and services, including commercial loans, consumer credit, mortgage lending, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and 24-hour banking. 6 Forward-Looking Statements In addition to historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. For this purpose, any statement, that is not a statement of historical fact may be deemed to be a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding profitability, liquidity, allowance for loan losses, interest rate sensitivity, market risk, growth strategy and financial and other goals. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "believes," "expects," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "contemplates," "anticipates," "forecasts," "intends" or other words of similar meaning. You can also identify them by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. There are many factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the Company including, but not limited to: ● the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; ● changes in assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for loan losses, and other estimates; ● the risks of changes in interest rates on levels, composition and costs of deposits, loan demand, and the values and liquidity of loan collateral, securities, and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; ● the effects of future economic, business and market conditions; ● our inability to maintain our regulatory capital position; ● the Company's computer systems and infrastructure may be vulnerable to attacks by hackers or breached due to employee error, malfeasance, or other disruptions despite security measures implemented by the Company; ● changes in market conditions, specifically declines in the residential and commercial real estate market, volatility and disruption of the capital and credit markets, soundness of other financial institutions we do business with; ● risks inherent in making loans such as repayment risks and fluctuating collateral values; ● changes in operations of Village Bank Mortgage Corporation as a result of the activity in the residential real estate market; ● legislative and regulatory changes, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other changes in banking, securities, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators, and changes in scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverages; ● exposure to repurchase loans sold to investors for which borrowers failed to provide full and accurate information on or related to their loan application or for which appraisals have not been acceptable or when the loan was not underwritten in accordance with the loan program specified by the loan investor; ● governmental monetary and fiscal policies; ● changes in accounting policies, rules and practices; ● reliance on our management team, including our ability to attract and retain key personnel; ● competition with other banks and financial institutions, and companies outside of the banking industry, including those companies that have substantially greater access to capital and other resources; ● demand, development and acceptance of new products and services; ● problems with technology utilized by us; ● changing trends in customer profiles and behavior; and ● other factors described from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Additional factors, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's reports (such as our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov . For further information contact Donald M. Kaloski, Jr., Executive Vice President and CFO at 804-897-3900 or dkaloski@villagebank.com. 7 Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) * Balance Sheet Data Total assets $ 748,401 $ 730,061 $ 717,932 $ 715,621 $ 706,236 Investment securities 93,699 88,549 48,752 42,371 40,844 Loans held for sale 5,141 13,275 16,374 17,031 34,421 Loans, net 526,024 532,905 549,086 588,866 558,955 Allowance for loan losses (3,423) (3,443) (3,429) (3,992) (3,970) Deposits 664,048 646,052 638,083 620,056 588,382 Borrowings 14,424 14,416 14,408 31,537 55,921 Shareholders' equity 63,401 61,730 58,981 55,539 51,996 Book value per share $ 43.03 $ 42.09 $ 40.21 $ 37.86 $ 35.46 Total shares outstanding 1,473,469 1,466,765 1,466,800 1,466,800 1,466,516 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for loan losses to: Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 0.65% 0.65% 0.62% 0.68% 0.71% Loans, net of deferred fees and costs (excluding PPP loans) 0.69% 0.72% 0.75% 0.92% 0.93% Nonperforming loans 251.94% 233.82% 221.77% 256.78% 251.75% Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1) 0.01% (0.01)% 0.04% (0.01)% 0.05% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.18% 0.20% 0.22% 0.26% 0.27% Bank Capital Ratios Common equity tier 1 13.95% 13.96% 13.88% 13.99% 13.35% Tier 1 13.95% 13.96% 13.88% 13.99% 13.35% Total capital 14.60% 14.63% 14.57% 14.85% 14.20% Tier 1 leverage 9.86% 9.96% 9.72% 9.68% 9.28% Three Months Ended December 30, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Selected Operating Data Interest income $ 6,743 $ 6,921 $ 6,972 $ 7,031 $ 7,409 Interest expense 445 492 580 655 858 Net interest income before provision for (recovery of) loan losses 6,298 6,429 6,392 6,376 6,551 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses - - (500) - - Noninterest income 2,462 2,859 2,852 4,170 3,889 Noninterest expense 5,768 5,637 5,547 5,513 6,484 Income before income tax expense 2,992 3,651 4,197 5,033 3,956 Income tax expense 629 752 903 1,136 904 Net income $ 2,363 $ 2,899 $ 3,294 $ 3,897 $ 3,052 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.61 $ 1.97 $ 2.24 $ 2.66 $ 2.08 Diluted $ 1.61 $ 1.97 $ 2.24 $ 2.66 $ 2.08 Performance Ratios Return on average assets(1) 1.26% 1.59% 1.85% 2.25% 1.72% Return on average equity(1) 14.78% 18.81% 22.79% 29.07% 23.57% Net interest margin(1) 3.56% 3.74% 3.84% 3.92% 3.90% * Derived from audited consolidated financial statements. (1) annualized. 8 Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) * Selected Operating Data Interest income $ 27,667 $ 25,826 Interest expense 2,172 4,433 Net interest income before provision for (recovery of) loan losses 25,495 21,393 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses (500) 950 Noninterest income 12,343 12,245 Noninterest expense 22,465 21,649 Income before income tax expense 15,873 11,039 Income tax expense 3,420 2,485 Net income $ 12,453 $ 8,554 Earnings per share Basic $ 8.48 $ 5.86 Diluted $ 8.48 $ 5.86 Performance Ratios Return on average assets(1) 1.73% 1.28% Return on average equity(1) 21.02% 17.98% Net interest margin(1) 3.76% 3.41% * Derived from audited consolidated financial statements. (1) annualized. 9 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 13:32:07 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL CORP. 08:33a VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL : REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2021 - Form .. PU 08:03a VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL : Reports Earnings for the Fourth Quarter of 2021 PU 2021 VILLAGE BANK & TRUST FINANCIAL CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL.. AQ 2021 VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCES FIRST DIVIDEND IN COMPANY HISTORY - Fo.. PU 2021 VILLAGE BANK & TRUST FINANCIAL CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo.. AQ 2021 Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. Declares Cash Dividend Payable on November 22, 2.. CI 2021 Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. Announces First Dividend in Company History PU 2021 VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL : REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2021 - Form 8.. PU 2021 Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter a.. CI 2021 VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL : Reports Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2021 PU