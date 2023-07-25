VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL CORP.

REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2023

Midlothian, Virginia, July 25, 2023.Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (the "Company") (Nasdaq symbol: VBFC), parent company of Village Bank (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the second quarter of 2023. Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $1,239,000, or $0.83 per fully diluted share, compared to net income for the second quarter of 2022 of $2,190,000, or $1.48 per fully diluted share. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income was $2,779,000, or $1.87 per fully diluted share, compared to net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022, of $3,990,000, or $2.70 per fully diluted share.

Jay Hendricks, President and CEO, commented, "Second quarter financial results were mixed as revenue headwinds from higher funding costs and continued economic malaise in the mortgage business were partially offset by rising asset yields and a consistent deposit mix. Net interest margin ("NIM") compressed slightly by 5 basis points at 3.52% for Q2 2023 compared to 3.57% for Q2 2022. The commercial bank grew deposits and core loans 1.7% and 3.03%, respectively, during the quarter which helped to offset pressure on net interest income. In addition to maintaining deposit levels during the quarter, non-interest-bearing deposit accounts as a percent of total deposits remained steady at approximately 40% helping to mitigate margin pressures. We anticipate the pace of rate increases in our interest bearing liabilities to slow. We also continue to make progress towards improving the mortgage business segment's performance. Our focus remains on core relationship growth, disciplined management of our funding mix and costs, navigating the weak mortgage environment and remaining vigilant on credit quality."

Operating Results

The following table presents quarterly results for the indicated periods (in thousands):

GAAP Operating Results by Segment Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Pre-tax earnings (loss) by segment Commercial banking $ 1,816 $ 2,267 $ 3,070 $ 2,688 $ 2,677 Mortgage banking (303) (402) (388) (27) 68 Income before income tax expense (benefit) 1,513 1,865 2,682 2,661 2,745 Commercial banking income tax expense 338 409 602 514 540 Mortgage banking income tax expense (benefit) (64) (84) (82) (6) 15 Net income $ 1,239 $ 1,540 $ 2,162 $ 2,153 $ 2,190

