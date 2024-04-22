SUPPLEMENT TO THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT FOR THE

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MAY 21, 2024

Explanatory Note

On April 9, 2024, Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (the "Company") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a definitive proxy statement for its annual meeting of shareholders to be held on May 21, 2024 (the "Proxy Statement"). After the filing, the Company discovered that a preliminary draft version of the 2024 Stock Incentive Plan was inadvertently included as Appendix A to the Proxy Statement. The final version of the 2024 Stock Incentive Plan, which is accurately described in Proposal 4 of the Proxy Statement, is attached to this supplement as Appendix A. The final version is identical to the preliminary draft version except with respect to Section 3(d).

Except as specifically set forth herein, this supplement does not otherwise modify or update any other disclosures presented in the Proxy Statement. In addition, this supplement does not reflect events occurring after the date of the Proxy Statement or modify or update disclosures that may have been affected by subsequent events. If you have already voted, you do not need to vote again unless you would like to change or revoke your prior vote on any proposal. If you would like to change or revoke your prior vote on any proposal, please refer to the Proxy Statement for instructions on how to do so.