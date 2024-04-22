SUPPLEMENT TO THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT FOR THE
ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MAY 21, 2024
Explanatory Note
On April 9, 2024, Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (the "Company") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a definitive proxy statement for its annual meeting of shareholders to be held on May 21, 2024 (the "Proxy Statement"). After the filing, the Company discovered that a preliminary draft version of the 2024 Stock Incentive Plan was inadvertently included as Appendix A to the Proxy Statement. The final version of the 2024 Stock Incentive Plan, which is accurately described in Proposal 4 of the Proxy Statement, is attached to this supplement as Appendix A. The final version is identical to the preliminary draft version except with respect to Section 3(d).
Except as specifically set forth herein, this supplement does not otherwise modify or update any other disclosures presented in the Proxy Statement. In addition, this supplement does not reflect events occurring after the date of the Proxy Statement or modify or update disclosures that may have been affected by subsequent events. If you have already voted, you do not need to vote again unless you would like to change or revoke your prior vote on any proposal. If you would like to change or revoke your prior vote on any proposal, please refer to the Proxy Statement for instructions on how to do so.
APPENDIX A
VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL CORP.
2024 STOCK INCENTIVE PLAN
- Purpose; Eligibility.
- General Purpose. The purpose of the Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. 2024 Stock Incentive Plan is to further the long-term stability and financial success of the Company by attracting and retaining personnel, including employees, directors and consultants, through the use of stock incentives. The Company believes that ownership of Company Stock will stimulate the efforts of those persons upon whose judgment, interest and efforts the Company depends for the successful conduct of its business and will further the alignment of those persons' interests with the interests of the Company's shareholders.
- Eligible Award Recipients. Any employee, director or Consultant of the Company or an Affiliate who, in the judgment of the Committee, has contributed or can be expected to contribute to the profits, financial success or growth of the Company or the Affiliate is eligible to become a Participant. The Committee shall have the power and complete discretion, as provided in Section 16 of this Plan, to select eligible Participants and to determine for each Participant the terms, conditions and nature of an Award and the number of shares to be allocated as part of the Award; provided, however, that any Award made to a member of the Committee must be approved by the Board.
- Available Awards. Awards of Options, Restricted Stock, Restricted Stock Units and Stock Awards may be granted under this Plan. Options granted under this Plan may be Incentive Stock Options or Nonstatutory Stock Options.
- Date of Adoption, Effective Date. This Plan was adopted by the Board of Directors of the Company on March 19, 2024, and will become effective (the "Effective Date') as of May 21, 2024, if approved by the shareholders of the Company on that date.
- Replacement of the 2015 Plan. This Plan replaces the Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. 2015 Stock Incentive Plan (the "2015 Plan"). No new awards shall be granted under the 2015 Plan on and after the Effective Date; provided, that outstanding awards under the 2015 Plan granted prior to termination of the 2015 Plan shall continue in effect for the remainder of the applicable award term, subject to the provisions of the applicable award.
- Definitions. The following terms have the meanings indicated:
- Act. The Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
- Affiliate. A corporation or other entity that, directly or through one or more intermediaries, controls, is controlled by or is under common control with, the Company.
For purposes of an Incentive Stock Option, "Affiliate," refers to a "parent corporation" or "subsidiary corporation" within the meaning of Treasury Regulations under Section 424 of the Code.
- Applicable Withholding Taxes. The aggregate amount of federal, state and local income and payroll taxes that the Company or an Affiliate is required to withhold (not in excess of the maximum applicable statutory withholding rate) in connection with any exercise of an Option, or the award, lapse of restrictions or payment with respect to any Award.
- Award. The award of an Option, Restricted Stock, Restricted Stock Unit or Stock Award under this Plan.
- Award Agreement.Any agreement, contract, certificate or other written instrument or document (which may be in electronic form) evidencing the terms and conditions of an Award granted under this Plan. Each Award Agreement shall be subject to the terms and conditions of this Plan.
- Board. The Board of Directors of the Company.
- Cause. With respect to any employee or Consultant: (1) if the employee or Consultant is a party to an employment agreement or consulting agreement with the Company or its Affiliates and such agreement provides for a definition of Cause, the definition contained therein; or (2) if no such agreement exists, or if such agreement does not define Cause, the definition of Cause contained in the Award Agreement. In all other cases, Cause shall mean:
- Continual or deliberate neglect by the Participant in the performance of his material duties and responsibilities as established from time to time by the Company, or the Participant's repeated failure or refusal to follow reasonable instructions or policies of the Company after being advised in writing of such failure or refusal and being given a reasonable opportunity and period (as determined by the Company) to remedy such failure or refusal;
- Conviction of, indictment for (or its procedural equivalent), entering of a guilty plea or plea of no contest with respect to a felony, a crime of moral turpitude or any other crime with respect to which imprisonment is a possible punishment, or the commission of an act of embezzlement or fraud against the Company or an Affiliate;
- Violation in any material respect of any code or standard of conduct generally applicable to employees of the Company or an Affiliate after being advised in writing of such violation and being given a reasonable opportunity and period (as determined by the Company) to remedy such violation;
- Dishonesty of the Participant with respect to the Company, or breach of a fiduciary duty owed to the Company; or
- The willful engaging by the Participant in conduct that is reasonably likely to result, in the good faith judgment of the Company, in material injury to the Company, monetarily, reputationally or otherwise.
The Committee, in its absolute discretion, shall determine the effect of all matters and questions relating to whether a Participant has been discharged for Cause. Notwithstanding
2
the foregoing, with respect to any non-employee director, a determination that the director has engaged in conduct that is covered by the definition of Cause shall be made by a majority of the disinterested Board members.
- Change in Control. A Change in Control shall be deemed to have occurred if one of the following has occurred at any time after the Award is granted:
- The acquisition by any Person (as defined below) of beneficial ownership of 50% or more of the then outstanding shares of Company Stock, provided that an acquisition directly from the Company (excluding an acquisition by virtue of the exercise of a conversion privilege) shall not constitute a Change in Control;
-
Individuals who constitute the Board on the effective date of this
Plan (the "Incumbent Board") cease to constitute a majority of the Board, provided that any director whose nomination was approved by a vote of at least a majority of the directors then comprising the Incumbent Board will be considered a member of the Incumbent Board, but excluding any such individual whose initial assumption of office is in connection with an actual or threatened election contest or actual or threatened solicitation of proxies or consents by or on behalf of a Person other than the Board;
- Consummation by the Company of a reorganization, merger, share exchange or consolidation (a "Reorganization"), provided that the consummation of a Reorganization will not constitute a Change in Control if, upon consummation of the Reorganization, each of the following conditions is satisfied:
- more than 50% of the then outstanding shares of common stock (or similar equity interests) of the corporation (or other entity) resulting from the Reorganization is beneficially owned by all or substantially all of the former shareholders of the Company in substantially the same proportions relative to each other as their ownership existed in the Company immediately prior to the Reorganization; and
- at least a majority of the members of the board of directors (or similar governing body) of the corporation or other entity resulting from the Reorganization were members of the Incumbent Board at the time of the execution of the initial agreement providing for the Reorganization; or
- The complete liquidation or dissolution of the Company, or the sale or other disposition of all or substantially all of the assets of the Company.
For purposes of this Section 2(h), "Person" means any individual, entity or group (within the meaning of Section 13(d)(3) of the Act), other than any employee benefit plan (or related trust) sponsored or maintained by the Company or any Affiliate, and "beneficial ownership" has the meaning given the term in Rule 13d-3 under the Act.
3
- Code. The Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Any reference to a section of the Code shall be deemed to include a reference to any regulations promulgated thereunder.
- Committee. The Committee appointed by the Board to administer this Plan pursuant to Section 16 of this Plan, or if no such Committee has been appointed, the Board.
- Company. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp., a Virginia
corporation.
- Company Stock. Common stock of the Company. If the par value of the Company Stock is changed, or in the event of a change in the capital structure of the Company (as provided in Section 13 of this Plan) the shares resulting from such a change shall be deemed to be Company Stock within the meaning of this Plan.
- Consultant. A person or entity rendering consulting or advisory services to the Company or an Affiliate who is not an "employee" for purposes of employment tax withholding under the Code or a director of the Company or an Affiliate.
- Date of Grant. The effective date of an Award granted by the Committee.
- Disability or Disabled. As to an Incentive Stock Option, a Disability within the meaning of Section 22(e)(3) of the Code. As to all other Awards, the Committee shall determine whether a Disability exists and such determination shall be conclusive.
- Fair Market Value.
- If the Company Stock is listed on any established stock exchange or quoted on any established stock market system, Fair Market Value shall be the closing price for the Company Stock on the date as of which Fair Market Value is determined for any purpose under this Plan (or if no trades were reported the closing price on the immediately preceding date on which the Company Stock was traded) as reported by such exchange or stock market system or such other source as the Committee deems reliable.
- If the Company Stock is not then listed on any established stock exchange or quoted on any established stock market system or if, in the opinion of the Committee, the method set forth in (i) is otherwise inapplicable or inappropriate for any reason, Fair Market Value shall be the fair market value of a share of Company Stock as determined pursuant to a reasonable application of a reasonable method adopted by the Committee in good faith for such purpose, which shall be conclusive and binding on all persons; provided, however, that the Fair Market Value of Company Stock subject to an Incentive Stock Option shall be determined in good faith within the meaning of Treasury Regulation § 1.422- 2(e)(2) and the Fair Market Value of Company Stock subject to a Nonstatutory
4
Stock Option shall be determined in accordance with Treasury Regulation § 1.409A-1(b)(5)(iv).
-
Good Reason. If the Participant is a party to an employment agreement or consulting agreement with the Company or an Affiliate and such agreement provides for a definition of Good Reason, the definition contained therein. If no such agreement exists or if such agreement does not define Good Reason, the definition of Good Reason contained in the Award Agreement. In all other cases, Good Reason shall mean the occurrence of one or more of the following without the Participant's express written consent, which circumstances are not remedied by the Company within thirty (30) days of its receipt of a written notice from the Participant describing the applicable circumstances (which notice must be provided by the
Participant within ninety (90) days of the Participant's knowledge of the applicable circumstances): (i) any material, adverse change in the Participant's duties, responsibilities, authority, title, status or reporting structure; (ii) a material reduction in the Participant's base salary unless any such base salary reduction is proportionate to reductions in base salaries of other similarly situated employees of the Company or an Affiliate; or (iii) a geographical relocation of the Participant's principal office location by more than thirty (30) miles.
- Incentive Stock Option. An Option intended to meet the requirements of, and qualify for, favorable federal income tax treatment under, Section 422 of the Code, and is so designated.
- Nonstatutory Stock Option. An Option that does not meet the requirements of Section 422 of the Code, or that is otherwise not intended to be an Incentive Stock Option.
- Option. A right to purchase Company Stock granted under this Plan, at a price determined in accordance with this Plan.
- Participant. Any eligible Award recipient who is granted an Award under
this Plan.
- Performance Goal. Performance Goal means one or more performance measures or goals set by the Committee in its discretion for each grant of an Award subject to performance-based conditions. The extent to which such performance measures or goals are met will determine the amount or value of such Award that a Participant is entitled to exercise, receive or retain. The Committee shall determine the performance period during which a Performance Goal must be met, and attainment of Performance Goals shall be determined by the Committee.
- Plan. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. 2024 Stock Incentive Plan.
- Restricted Stock. Company Stock awarded upon the terms and subject to the restrictions set forth in Section 6 of this Plan.
- Restricted Stock Unit. An Award, designated as a Restricted Stock Unit under this Plan, that represents the right to receive Company Stock and/or cash in lieu thereof upon the terms and subject to the restrictions set forth in Section 7 of this Plan and which, unless
5
otherwise expressly provided, is valued by reference to the Fair Market Value of a share of Company Stock.
- Rule 16b-3. Rule 16b-3 promulgated under the Act, including any corresponding subsequent rule or any amendments to Rule 16b-3 enacted after the effective date of this Plan.
- Stock Award. Company Stock awarded to a non-employee member of the Board or the board of directors of an Affiliate as a fee or retainer for service, including annual or other grants made pursuant to a director compensation policy or arrangement, pursuant to Section 8 of this Plan.
- 10% Shareholder. A person who owns, directly or indirectly and within the meaning of Section 422 or 424 of the Code, stock possessing more than 10% of the total combined voting power of all classes of stock of the Company or any parent or subsidiary of the Company. Indirect ownership of stock shall be determined in accordance with Section 424(d) of the Code.
3. Shares Subject to this Plan.
- Number of Shares. Subject to adjustment as provided in Section 13 of this Plan, and subject to Section 3(b) and 3(c), a total of 100,000 shares of Company Stock may be issued pursuant to Awards under this Plan. All 100,000 shares of Company Stock issuable under this Plan may be issued pursuant to the exercise of Incentive Stock Options granted under this Plan (including shares issued pursuant to the exercise of Incentive Stock Options that are the subject to disqualifying dispositions within in the meaning of Sections 421 and 422 of the Code).
- Lapsed Awards or Forfeited Shares. Any shares of Company Stock subject to an Award (or portion of an Award) that is canceled, forfeited or expires prior to exercise, vesting or settlement, shall again become available for issuance under this Plan.
- No Recycling of Shares as Payment of Exercise Price or Taxes. Shares of Company Stock subject to an Award shall not again be made available for issuance or delivery under this Plan, and shall count against Shares available for future Awards, if such shares are tendered, withheld or otherwise used in payment of an Option exercise price or to satisfy Applicable Withholding Taxes or any other amount of tax withholding with respect to the Award.
- Per-ParticipantAnnual Limits. The maximum number of shares of Company Stock with respect to which Awards may be granted in any calendar year to any Participant shall not exceed that number of shares with a Fair Market Value as of the Date of Grant of $400,000 in the aggregate; provided, that the maximum number of shares of Company Stock with respect to which Awards may be granted in any calendar year to any non-employee director of the Company or an Affiliate shall not exceed that number with an aggregate Fair Market Value as of the Date of Grant of $150,000. If an Award is to be settled in cash, the number of shares of Company Stock on which the Award is based shall count toward the individual share limit set forth in this Section 3(d).
6
4. Stock Options.
- Option Grant. Whenever the Committee deems it appropriate to grant Options, an Award Agreement shall be given to the Participant stating the number of shares for which Options are granted, the exercise price per share, whether the options are Incentive Stock Options or Nonstatutory Stock Options, and the conditions to which the grant and exercise of the Options are subject, including the minimum vesting provisions of Section 17 of this Plan. The Award Agreement shall set forth all restrictions on disposition and transfer applicable to the Option shares. Incentive Stock Options may be granted to employees of the Company or an Affiliate. Non-employee directors and Consultants shall not be eligible to receive Incentive Stock Options. No Option (or portion thereof) that is intended to be an Incentive Stock Option shall be invalid for failure to so qualify, but instead such Option (or portion thereof) shall constitute a Nonstatutory Stock Option.
- Exercise Price. The Committee shall establish the exercise price of Options. The exercise price of an Option shall be not less than 100% of the Fair Market Value of such shares on the Date of Grant, provided that if the Participant is a 10% Shareholder, the exercise price of an Incentive Stock Option shall not be less than 110% of the Fair Market Value of such shares on the Date of Grant.
- Term. The Committee shall establish the term of each Option in the
Participant's Award Agreement. The term of an Option shall not be longer than ten (10) years from the Date of Grant, except that an Incentive Stock Option granted to a 10% Shareholder shall not have a term in excess of five (5) years. No Option may be exercised after the expiration of its term or, except as set forth in the Participant's Award Agreement, after the termination of the Participant's employment with the Company and/or its Affiliates.
- Time of Exercise.
- During Participant's Employment or Service. Options may be exercised during their terms in whole or in part at such times as may be specified by the Committee in the Participant's Award Agreement. The Committee may impose such vesting conditions and other requirements as the Committee deems appropriate.
- After Participant's Termination of Employment or Service. The Committee shall set forth in the Participant's Award Agreement when, and under what circumstances, an Option may be exercised after termination of the
Participant's employment or period of service; provided that no Incentive Stock
Option may be exercised after the earlier of (A) (i) three (3) months from the
Participant's termination of employment with the Company for reasons other than Disability or death, or (ii) one (1) year from the Participant's termination of employment on account of Disability or death; or (B) the expiration of the
Option's term. The Award Agreement may provide for various conditions with respect to the exercise of the Option after termination of employment, including, but not limited to, compliance with noncompetition, nonsolicitation and confidentiality covenants.
7
-
After Participant's Death. If a Participant dies and if the
Participant's Award Agreement provides that part or all of the Option may be exercised after the Participant's death, then such portion may be exercised by the executor or administrator of the Participant's estate, by a person who acquired the right to exercise the Option by bequest or inheritance or by a person designated to exercise the Option upon the Participant's death during the time period specified in the Award Agreement, but not later than the expiration of the Option's term.
The Committee may, in its sole discretion, amend a previously granted Incentive Stock Option to provide for more liberal exercise provisions, provided, however, that if the Incentive Stock Option as amended no longer meets the requirements of Section 422 of the Code, and, as a result the Option no longer qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment under Section 422 of the Code, the amendment shall not become effective without the written consent of the Participant.
-
Limit on Exercise of Incentive Stock Options. An Incentive Stock Option, by its terms, shall be exercisable in any calendar year only to the extent that the aggregate Fair Market Value (determined at the Date of Grant) of the Company Stock with respect to which Incentive Stock Options are exercisable by the Participant for the first time during the calendar year does not exceed $100,000 (the "Limitation Amount"). Incentive Stock Options granted under this Plan and all other plans of the Company and its Affiliates shall be aggregated for purposes of determining whether the Limitation Amount has been exceeded. The Board may impose such conditions as it deems appropriate on an Incentive Stock Option to ensure that the foregoing requirement is met. If Incentive Stock Options that first become exercisable in a calendar year exceed the Limitation Amount, the excess Options will be treated as Nonstatutory Stock Options to the extent permitted by law.
5. Method of Exercise of Options.
- Exercise. Options may be exercised by giving written notice of the exercise to the Company, stating the Option being exercised and the number of shares the Participant has elected to purchase under the Option.
- Payment. In no event shall any shares be issued pursuant to the exercise of an Option until the Participant has made full payment for the shares of Company Stock (including payment of the exercise price and any Applicable Withholding Taxes). Company Stock purchased upon the exercise of an Option granted under this Plan shall be paid for as follows, provided that the Committee may impose such limitations, restrictions and administrative requirements as the Committee, in its discretion, deems advisable:
- in cash or by check, payable to the order of the Company;
- by delivery of Company Stock that the Participant has previously acquired and owned (valued at Fair Market Value on the date of exercise), provided that such method of payment is then permitted under applicable law and the Company Stock was owned by the Participant for such period of time, if any, required to avoid a charge to earnings for financial accounting purposes;
8
- if provided in an Award Agreement, by withholding and retention by the Company of sufficient shares of Company Stock issuable in connection with the exercise to cover the exercise price (a "net share exercise") for an option not intended to be an Incentive Stock Option and, if required by the Committee, Applicable Withholding Taxes;
- by delivery of a properly executed exercise notice together with irrevocable instructions to a creditworthy broker to deliver promptly to the Company, from the sale proceeds with respect to the sale of Company Stock, the amount necessary to pay the exercise price and, if required by the Committee, Applicable Withholding Taxes; or
- by any combination of the above permitted forms of payment.
- Delivery of Shares; No Shareholder Rights. The Company may place on any certificate representing Company Stock issued upon the exercise of an Option (or equivalent book-entry share) any legend deemed desirable by the Company's counsel to comply with federal or state securities laws. The Company may require of the Participant a customary indication of his or her investment intent. A Participant shall not possess shareholder rights (including, without limitation, voting rights or rights to dividends) with respect to shares acquired upon the exercise of an Option until the Participant has exercised the Option and has made any required payment, including payment of Applicable Withholding Taxes, and the Company has issued a certificate (or made an equivalent book-entry notation in the records of the Company's stock transfer agent) for the shares of Company Stock acquired. Further, no dividend equivalents shall be payable with respect to shares of Company Stock subject to an Option.
- Disqualifying Disposition. If a Participant disposes of shares acquired upon exercise of an Incentive Stock Option within two (2) years from the date the Option is granted or within one (1) year after the issuance of such shares to the Participant, the Participant shall notify the Company of such disposition and provide information regarding the date of disposition, sale price, number of shares disposed of, and any other information relating thereto that the Company may reasonably request.
6. Restricted Stock Awards.
- Grant. Whenever the Committee deems it appropriate to grant a Restricted Stock Award, an Award Agreement shall be given to the Participant stating the number of shares of Restricted Stock for which the Award is granted, the Date of Grant, and the terms and conditions to which the Award is subject. Certificates representing the shares shall be issued (or an equivalent book-entry notation shall be made in the records of the Company's transfer agent) in the name of the Participant, subject to the restrictions imposed by this Plan and the Committee. Alternatively, the Committee may determine that the Restricted Stock shall be held by the Company rather than delivered to the Participant pending the release of the applicable restrictions. A Restricted Stock Award may be made by the Committee in its discretion without cash consideration.
9
