Midlothian, Virginia, May 21, 2024. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (the "Company") (Nasdaq symbol: VBFC), the parent company of Village Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.18 per share with respect to the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 10, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2024.

The amount and declaration of future cash dividends are subject to the Board of Directors' approval. In making its decision on the payment of dividends, the Board of Directors considers operating results, financial condition, capital adequacy, regulatory requirements, shareholder returns, market conditions and other factors.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. was organized under the laws of the Commonwealth of Virginia as a bank holding company whose activities consist of investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Village Bank. Village Bank is a full-serviceVirginia-chartered community bank headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"). The Bank has nine branch offices. Village Bank and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Village Bank Mortgage Corporation, offer a complete range of financial products and services, including commercial loans, consumer credit, mortgage lending, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and 24-hour banking.

Forward-Looking Statements

