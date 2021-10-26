News Release

For Immediate Release

VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL CORP.

ANNOUNCES FIRST DIVIDEND IN COMPANY HISTORY

Midlothian, Virginia, October 26, 2021. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (the "Company") (Nasdaq symbol: VBFC), the parent company of Village Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.14 per share with respect to the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 22, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 8, 2021.

Subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors, the Company anticipates paying future dividends to shareholders on a quarterly basis. In making its decision on the payment of dividends, the Board of Directors considers operating results, financial condition, capital adequacy, regulatory requirements, shareholder returns, market conditions and other factors.

"This is the Company's first dividend since its establishment in 2003," commented Jay Hendricks, President and CEO. "We are excited to be in a position to provide you with a quarterly cash return that will enhance the total return we hope to provide our shareholders. This represents a strong effort across every part of our Company, over a number of years, to get us to this announcement."

"We believe this dividend program is another signal of our continuing commitment to enhancing shareholder value," Hendricks added. "We thank you for your continued support."

About Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. was organized under the laws of the Commonwealth of Virginia as a bank holding company whose activities consist of investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Village Bank. Village Bank is a full-serviceVirginia-chartered community bank headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"). The Bank has nine branch offices. Village Bank and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Village Bank Mortgage Corporation, offer a complete range of financial products and services, including commercial loans, consumer credit, mortgage lending, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and 24-hour banking.

