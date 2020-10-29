Village Bank and Trust Financial : Reports 31% Growth In Earnings For The Third Quarter Of 2020

News Release For Immediate Release VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL CORP. REPORTS 31% GROWTH IN EARNINGS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2020 Midlothian, Virginia, October 29, 2020. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (the "Company") (Nasdaq symbol: VBFC), parent company of Village Bank (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the third quarter of 2020. Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $2,269,000, or $1.55 per fully diluted share, compared to net income for the third quarter of 2019 of $1,727,000, or $1.19 per fully diluted share. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, net income was $5,502,000, or $3.78 per fully diluted share, compared to net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 of $3,173,000, or $2.20 per fully diluted share. Jay Hendricks, President and CEO, commented, "We produced an excellent third quarter, earning a return on average equity of 18.74% and earnings per share of $1.55 for the three months ended September 30, 2020. For the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020, we earned a return on average equity of 15.00% and earnings per share of $4.68. We are pleased by the outstanding contribution from our mortgage banking segment, which produced net income of $1,240,000 for Q3 2020 compared to $643,000 for Q3 2019." "The two headwinds we are fighting are compression in net interest margin due to the low rate environment and flat core loan growth, as commercial demand is somewhat muted and line utilization low. We were able to reverse the compression in the net interest margin during the quarter by managing our funding cost, and as a result our margin expanded by 19 basis points from Q2 2020. Our opportunity to invest $185 million in Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans into our community resulted in substantial growth in deposits and more than 400 new business relationships which we are developing into future growth opportunities. As a result, our loan pipeline is strengthening heading into Q4 2020. We will continue to work hard to invest any excess liquidity into higher yielding assets and manage our funding cost and mix to support our net interest margin and return on equity." "We believe we are well positioned to weather the economic environment as uncertainty around the pandemic lingers. While asset quality remains sound, we have added to the loan loss reserve over the past three quarters due deterioration in the economic environment due to uncertainty around the pandemic. Our exposure levels to COVID-sensitive industries are manageable and 1

our relationship managers are in regular contact with our borrowers, which will allow us to adjust course in a timely manner where it makes sense. The two sectors we continue to focus on are hotels and entertainment, neither of which will fully recover until restrictions are lifted and the economy begins to rebound. We anticipate that our loan deferrals, a majority of which were six months in term, will exit their deferral status starting in October and drop significantly during Q4 2020." "Previously announced leadership changes during Q3 were smooth and transparent as I assumed the President and Chief Executive Officer responsibilities from Bill Foster, the Company's longstanding President and Chief Executive Officer, who retired on August 14. As part of that transition, Roy Barzel, Donnie Kaloski and Christy Quesenbery stepped seamlessly into their new responsibilities as Chief Credit Officer, Chief Risk Officer and EVP of Operations, respectively. Additionally, Mary Margaret Kastelberg joined the Boards of Directors of the Company and the Bank on October 1, 2020. Collectively, these leadership changes will be of great value to the Company and the Board, strengthening and supporting the Company as we continue to grow and achieve our strategic goals." Continued Response to COVID-19 As the circumstances with the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold, the Company rapidly mobilized over 80% of non-branch team members to work-from-home, went to drive-thru only at our branches with lobby access by appointment, and actively worked with borrowers to defer loan payments to allow operations to return to some level of normalcy. With the continued uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to take the necessary measures to protect the health and wellbeing of our employees and customers as well as working with our borrowers who continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe that we remain well positioned to weather the storm created by the COVID-19 pandemic and have built the balance sheet around a philosophy of prudent risk taking. Operating Results The following table presents quarterly results for the indicated periods (in thousands): GAAP Operating Results by Segment Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Pre-tax earnings by segment Commercial banking $ 1,378 $ 1,876 $ 749 $ 1,289 $ 1,376 Mortgage banking 1,569 1,124 388 360 814 Income before income tax expense 2,947 3,000 1,137 1,649 2,190 Commercial banking income tax expense 349 429 158 271 292 Mortgage banking income tax expense 329 236 81 74 171 Net income $ 2,269 $ 2,335 $ 898 $ 1,304 $ 1,727 The following are variances of note in the Commercial Banking Segment for the quarter ended September 30, 2020: Net interest margin expanded by 19 basis points to 3.21% for Q3 2020 compared to

The Bank reduced the level of liquidity it held in federal funds sold during Q3 2020, with an average balance outstanding of $16,661,000 during Q3 2020 vs. $40,859,000 during Q2 2020. The Bank determined that the higher level of liquidity held in federal funds sold during Q2 2020 was no longer warranted as PPP loan originations had ended and deposit levels were stable. The cost of funds dropped by 13 basis points from Q2 2020 to Q3 2020 as a result of the Bank continuing to build low cost relationship deposits and maintaining a disciplined approach to deposit pricing. Low cost relationship deposits grew by $14,439,000, or 3.25%, from Q2 2020, while higher cost time deposits decreased by $20,282,000, or 14.97%, from Q2 2020.

Provision expense of $250,000 was recognized for Q3 2020 compared to $300,000 for

Q2 2020 and $0 for Q3 2019. The provision expense for Q3 2020 was driven primarily by an increase in the qualitative factors as a result of the continued economic uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and the elevated level of loan deferrals. The Company believes the current level of allowance for loan loss reserves are adequate to cover anticipated losses. However, the full economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remains unknown and the Company will continue to monitor the loan portfolio for indicators that would warrant additional provisions for loan losses through 2020 and beyond.

COVID-19 pandemic, and the cessation of gains on the sale of Small Business Administration loan guaranteed strips that occurred during Q3 2019 but not in Q3 2020 as management made the decision not to sell any guaranteed strips. Noninterest expense of $4,400,000 was recognized during Q3 2020 compared to $3,829,000 for Q3 2019, or an increase of 14.91%. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in salaries and benefits expenses associated with an increase in employee count to support several initiatives including expanding treasury management services, supporting information technology growth, and resources supporting PPP loan administration. Although non-interest expense was higher when compared to Q3 2019, as a percentage of average assets, non-interest expense decreased to 2.45% during Q3 2020 from 2.77% during 3Q 2019. 3

Financial Highlights Highlights for the third quarter of 2020 are as follows: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September September September September Metric 30, 2020 30, 2019 30, 2020 30, 2019 Consolidated Return on average equity 18.74% 16.83% 15.89% 10.81% Return on average assets 1.26% 1.25% 1.13% 0.80% Commercial Banking Segment Return on average equity 8.50% 10.57% 8.86% 8.46% Return on average assets 0.57% 0.78% 0.63% 0.63% Net interest income to average assets 2.98% 3.24% 2.97% 3.38% Provision to average assets 0.14% 0.00% 0.19% 0.00% Noninterest income to average assets 0.37% 0.52% 0.40% 0.58% Noninterest expense to average assets 2.45% 2.77% 2.36% 3.17% Mortgage Banking Segment Return on average equity 10.24% 6.27% 7.03% 2.35% Return on average assets 0.69% 0.46% 0.50% 0.18% Net income before tax to average assets 0.87% 0.81% 0.63% 0.22% Loans and Asset Quality The following table provides the composition of our loan portfolio at the dates indicated (in thousands): Loans Outstanding Loan Type Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 C&I + Owner occupied commercial real estate $ 134,799 $ 138,121 $ 149,048 $ 143,427 $ 138,614 PPP Loans 185,137 184,478 - - - Nonowner occupied commercial real estate 127,396 129,943 129,474 129,996 122,866 Acquisition, development and construction 33,337 31,876 32,170 31,950 33,841 Total commercial loans 480,669 484,418 310,692 305,373 295,321 Consumer/Residential 85,766 88,863 89,290 87,776 90,462 Student 30,656 31,594 32,251 33,525 34,520 Other 2,998 3,118 3,001 2,621 2,444 Total loans $ 600,089 $ 607,993 $ 435,234 $ 429,295 $ 422,747 Total loans decreased by $7,904,000, or 1.30%, from Q2 2020, and increased by $177,342,000, or 41.95%, from Q3 2019. The reduction in loan balances on a linked quarter basis was a combination of muted demand and low line utilization in the commercial and consumer portfolios, in addition to the normal amortization of the portfolio during the quarter. While loan demand was soft during Q3 2020 our pipeline has strengthened heading into Q4 2020. 4

