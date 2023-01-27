Village Bank and Trust Financial : Reports Earnings for the Fourth Quarter of 2022

News Release

For Immediate Release

VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL CORP.

REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2022

Midlothian, Virginia, January 27, 2023. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (the "Company") (Nasdaq symbol: VBFC), parent company of Village Bank (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $2,162,000, or $1.46 per fully diluted share, compared to net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $2,363,000, or $1.61 per fully diluted share. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income was $8,305,000, or $5.62 per fully diluted share, compared to net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, of $12,453,000, or $8.48 per fully diluted share.

Jay Hendricks, President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased with our results for 2022. For the year, we produced a 13.54% consolidated return on average equity, with the Commercial Banking Segment producing a 14.31% return on average equity while also maintaining strong asset quality. Growth in the Commercial Banking Segment's earnings allowed us to compensate for reduced contributions from the U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program income and our mortgage segment."

"Core loans in our Commercial Banking Segment grew 8.97% annually but were flat for the quarter as we began to observe borrower reluctance given rising interest rates, inflation and economic uncertainty. Deposits contracted 3.30% annually and 7.40% during the quarter due to a combination of businesses and consumers spending down their pandemic savings and investment oriented cash seeking yield as rates increased."

"Our Mortgage Banking Segment continues to be impacted by housing affordability and inventory issues that are compounded by rising rates. We continue to take prudent steps to offset the reduced mortgage banking segment earnings while we navigate the challenges of the current economic environment."

"Our focus remains on core relationship growth, disciplined management of our net interest margin and asset mix, navigating the weak mortgage environment and remaining vigilant on credit quality. While higher rates are good for net interest income, they are placing increased pressure on deposit pricing. We are well positioned for the higher rate environment and will address the continued rise in rates through our disciplined approach to balance sheet management and prudent risk taking."

