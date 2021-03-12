Log in
VILLAGE SUPER MARKET, INC.

VILLAGE SUPER MARKET, INC.

(VLGEA)
Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

03/12/2021 | 12:18pm EST
SPRINGFIELD, N.J., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Village Super Market, Inc. (NSD-VLGEA) declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per Class A common share and $0.1625 per Class B common share. The dividends will be payable on April 22, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2021.

Village Super Market operates a chain of 34 supermarkets under the ShopRite and Fairway names in New Jersey, Maryland, New York and eastern Pennsylvania and three specialty markets under the Gourmet Garage name in New York City.

Contact:John Van Orden, CFO
 (973) 467-2200
 VillageInvestorRelations@wakefern.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about VILLAGE SUPER MARKET, INC.
12:18pVillage Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
03/11INSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Lingers at Village Super Market
03/04VILLAGE SUPER MARKET  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
03/04VILLAGE SUPER MARKET  : Fiscal Q2 Earnings More than Double; Revenue Rises
03/04VILLAGE SUPER MARKET : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
03/04VILLAGE SUPER MARKET  : Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended January 23,..
2020VILLAGE SUPER MARKET, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Village Super Market Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
2020VILLAGE SUPER MARKET INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders,..
2020VILLAGE SUPER MARKET  : Sets Quarterly Dividends of $0.25 Per Class A Share, $0...
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 805 M - -
Net income 2020 24,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 312 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
Yield 2020 3,73%
Capitalization 376 M 376 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 5 446
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart VILLAGE SUPER MARKET, INC.
Village Super Market, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VILLAGE SUPER MARKET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Sumas Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Nicholas James Sumas Co-President & Director
John James Sumas Co-President, Director & General Counsel
John L. van Orden Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William Sumas Chairman & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VILLAGE SUPER MARKET, INC.18.72%376
WALMART INC.-8.34%373 834
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.-5.67%35 816
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.18.34%35 248
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED14.17%28 106
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-1.81%25 600
