    VLGEA   US9271074091

VILLAGE SUPER MARKET, INC.

(VLGEA)
Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

09/17/2021 | 02:54pm EDT
SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Village Super Market, Inc. (NSD-VLGEA) declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per Class A common share and $0.1625 per Class B common share. The dividends will be payable on October 28, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 7, 2021.

Village Super Market operates a chain of 34 supermarkets under the ShopRite and Fairway names in New Jersey, Maryland, New York and eastern Pennsylvania and three specialty markets under the Gourmet Garage name in New York City.

Contact:John Van Orden, CFO
 (973) 467-2200
 VillageInvestorRelations@wakefern.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 805 M - -
Net income 2020 24,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 312 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
Yield 2020 3,73%
Capitalization 316 M 316 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 5 446
Free-Float 57,9%
Technical analysis trends VILLAGE SUPER MARKET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Sumas Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Nicholas James Sumas Co-President & Director
John James Sumas Co-President, Director & General Counsel
John L. van Orden Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William Sumas Chairman & Executive Vice President
