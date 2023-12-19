EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Villeroy & Boch AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Villeroy & Boch AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.12.2023 / 10:09 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Villeroy & Boch AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 29, 2024
Address: https://www.villeroyboch-group.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 29, 2024
Address: https://www.villeroyboch-group.com/en/investor-relations/publications/annual-reports.html

19.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch AG
Saaruferstraße 1-3
66693 Mettlach
Germany
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1800057  19.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1800057&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp