EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Villeroy & Boch AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Villeroy & Boch AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 29, 2024
Address: https://www.villeroyboch-group.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 29, 2024
Address: https://www.villeroyboch-group.com/en/investor-relations/publications/annual-reports.html
|English
|Company:
|Villeroy & Boch AG
|Saaruferstraße 1-3
|66693 Mettlach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.villeroy-boch.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1800057 19.12.2023 CET/CEST