

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.06.2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Markus Last name(s): Warncke

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Villeroy & Boch AG

b) LEI

529900NK4WP5QSWI8X50

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007657231

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 16.85 EUR 4212.50 EUR 16.80 EUR 4200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 16.8250 EUR 8412.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

20/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

