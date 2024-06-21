Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.06.2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Warncke

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Villeroy & Boch AG

b) LEI
529900NK4WP5QSWI8X50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007657231

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.85 EUR 4212.50 EUR
16.80 EUR 4200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
16.8250 EUR 8412.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch AG
Saaruferstraße 1-3
66693 Mettlach
Germany
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de

 
92635  21.06.2024 CET/CEST

