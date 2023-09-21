Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.09.2023 / 10:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name:Esther
Last name(s):Jehle

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Villeroy & Boch AG

b) LEI
529900NK4WP5QSWI8X50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE0007657231

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
17.25 EUR29325.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
17.25 EUR29325.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:Tradegate Exchange
MIC:TGAT


Language:English
Company:Villeroy & Boch AG
Saaruferstraße 1-3
66693 Mettlach
Germany
Internet:www.villeroy-boch.de

 
85927  21.09.2023 CET/CEST

