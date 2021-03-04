DGAP-DD : Villeroy & Boch AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
04.03.2021 / 16:30
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): von Boch-Galhau
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Villeroy & Boch AG
b) LEI
529900NK4WP5QSWI8X50
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007657207
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.70 EUR 31400.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.7000 EUR 31400.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-03; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch AG
Saaruferstraße 1-3
66693 Mettlach
Germany
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de
64819 04.03.2021
