DGAP-DD : Villeroy & Boch AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 04.03.2021 / 16:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: Dr. First name: Alexander Last name(s): von Boch-Galhau 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Villeroy & Boch AG b) LEI 529900NK4WP5QSWI8X50 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0007657207 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 15.70 EUR 31400.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 15.7000 EUR 31400.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-03; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

04.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Villeroy & Boch AG Saaruferstraße 1-3 66693 Mettlach Germany Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de End of News DGAP News Service =------------

64819 04.03.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2021 10:31 ET (15:31 GMT)