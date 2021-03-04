Log in
DGAP-DD : Villeroy & Boch AG english

03/04/2021 | 10:32am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
04.03.2021 / 16:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title:        Dr. 
 
 First name:   Alexander 
 
 Last name(s): von Boch-Galhau 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Villeroy & Boch AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900NK4WP5QSWI8X50 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0007657207 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 15.70 EUR      31400.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 15.7000 EUR   31400.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-03-03; UTC+1 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

04.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Villeroy & Boch AG 
              Saaruferstraße 1-3 
              66693 Mettlach 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.villeroy-boch.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

64819 04.03.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2021 10:31 ET (15:31 GMT)

