Mettlach, 26 September 2023 - Today, the Villeroy & Boch AG Supervisory Board has appointed Gabi Schupp as the company's new CEO with effect from 1 January 2024. She will take over the role from Frank Göring. In addition, the contract of CFO Dr Markus Warncke has been extended.



"I am very happy that by appointing Gabi Schupp we have a highly successful and skilled manager from within our own ranks to take on this great responsibility," said Andreas Schmid, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "She has many years of wide-ranging experience leading global brands and managing complex M&A processes, which means she has what it takes to continue the growth trajectory launched by Frank Göring and bring the integration of Ideal Standard to a successful conclusion. The Supervisory Board has no doubt that Gabi Schupp, together with the Management Board and all employees, will lead Villeroy & Boch to continued future success."

Over a period of almost five years prior to this appointment, Gabi Schupp and her management team have strategically repositioned the Dining & Lifestyle Division, putting it on a sound, sustainable ground, both structurally and commercially. This has included a realignment of the marketing, sales and supply chain strategies. As a result, sales and revenue have risen significantly in a challenging environment. Before joining Villeroy & Boch, Gabi Schupp spent more than 20 years in a variety of executive roles at Procter & Gamble, ultimately in the Global Executive Management team, and at Spencer Stuart, where she advised clients in renowned international businesses in her role as EMEA Practice Leader for Consumer Goods and Retail.

Current CEO Frank Göring's contract comes to an end on 31 December 2023, after which he plans to dedicate more time to private interests. Nevertheless, he will continue to be available to the company in an advisory capacity with regard to the integration of Ideal Standard. Andreas Schmid added, "We owe a great debt of gratitude to Frank Göring, after 26 years with the company. Since 2007, he has put his heart and soul into leading the business through internationalization and digitalization processes, taking Villeroy & Boch to new levels in terms of revenue. We are delighted that he will continue to support us with his expertise during the integration of Ideal Standard."

In addition, the Supervisory Board has extended Dr Markus Warncke's contract as CFO for a further three years from 1 January 2024. This is a clear signal for continuity and stability on the executive floor. "Markus Warncke has successfully guided the Villeroy & Boch finances through the demanding last few years and laid the foundations for the sound financing underpinning the previously announced takeover of Ideal Standard, for which he will now continue to assume responsibility," explained Schmid.

Download images: