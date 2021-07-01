Villeroy & Boch AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
Villeroy & Boch AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
01.07.2021 / 16:23
Villeroy & Boch AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)