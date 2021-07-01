Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Villeroy & Boch AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIB3   DE0007657231

VILLEROY & BOCH AG

(VIB3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Villeroy & Boch AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

07/01/2021 | 10:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Villeroy & Boch AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Villeroy & Boch AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

01.07.2021 / 16:29
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Villeroy & Boch AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 20, 2021
Address: https://www.villeroyboch-group.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen/quartalsberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 20, 2021
Address: https://www.villeroyboch-group.com/en/investor-relations/publications/quarterly-reports.html

01.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch AG
Saaruferstraße 1-3
66693 Mettlach
Germany
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1214546  01.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214546&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about VILLEROY & BOCH AG
10:30aVILLEROY & BOCH AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly re..
EQ
10:25aVILLEROY & BOCH AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial re..
EQ
06/30VILLEROY & BOCH AG : Villeroy & Boch significantly raises its annual forecast fo..
EQ
06/16VILLEROY & BOCH AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
05/20VILLEROY & BOCH AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
05/20DGAP-DD  : Villeroy & Boch AG english
DJ
04/22VILLEROY & BOCH AG : Excellent business performance in first quarter - Villeroy ..
EQ
04/22PRESS RELEASE  : Villeroy & Boch AG: Excellent business performance in first qua..
DJ
03/29VILLEROY & BOCH AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/18PRESS RELEASE  : Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch confirms: No more talks wit..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 870 M 1 033 M 1 033 M
Net income 2021 35,3 M 41,9 M 41,9 M
Net cash 2021 10,1 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 3,80%
Capitalization 473 M 560 M 561 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 6 305
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart VILLEROY & BOCH AG
Duration : Period :
Villeroy & Boch AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VILLEROY & BOCH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 17,90 €
Average target price 34,00 €
Spread / Average Target 89,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Göring Chief Executive Officer
Markus Warncke Chief Financial Officer
Andreas G. Schmid Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralf Runge Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander von Boch-Galhau Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VILLEROY & BOCH AG24.31%552
GEBERIT AG25.23%27 168
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.39.47%8 108
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED57.83%7 563
ASTRAL LIMITED49.08%5 205
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.10.53%5 168