Villeroy & Boch AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
07/01/2021 | 10:30am EDT
01.07.2021 / 16:29
Villeroy & Boch AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)