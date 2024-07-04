EQS-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Villeroy & Boch AG: Reorganisation of the responsibilities of the Management Board



04-Jul-2024

Today, the Supervisory Board of Villeroy & Boch AG resolved a structural reorganisation of the Management Board responsibilities and a corresponding change in the Group organisation with effect from 1 August 2024.



As part of the new allocation of responsibilities, the current Bathroom & Wellness division will be merged with Ideal Standard and divided into the three functional areas of Operations, Sales and Marketing/R&D/Product Management. The Operations area will be assigned to a new Management Board function "Chief Operations Officer Bathroom & Wellness" (COO B&W); "Purchasing" and "ESG" will be assigned to this Management Board function. The new COO B&W function will be assumed by the current member of the Management Board (Bathroom & Wellness), Mr. Georg Lörz.



Furthermore, the positions of Executive Vice President Marketing/R&D/Product Management and Executive Vice President Sales Bath & Wellness will be established below the Management Board and assigned to the Chairwoman of the Management Board (CEO). Mr. Jan Peter Tewes, currently Managing Director of Ideal Standard, will assume the position of Executive Vice President Sales Bath & Wellness; the next step will be to fill the EVP Marketing position.







