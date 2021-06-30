Log in
Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch significantly raises its annual forecast for 2021

06/30/2021 | 02:11pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch significantly raises its annual forecast for 2021

30-Jun-2021 / 20:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Villeroy & Boch significantly raises its annual forecast for 2021 

Mettlach, 30.06.2021 -  In view of the continued very positive business development in the first half of the year, the Management Board of Villeroy & Boch AG is raising the turnover and earnings forecasts for the full year. It now expects an increase in Group turnover to around EUR 885 million (previously: 5-10 % compared to the previous year) as well as an increase in the Group operating result from around EUR 50 million in the previous year to over EUR 75 million (previously: significantly disproportionate). The increase in the earnings forecast is based on the higher turnover expectation and on successfully implemented structural measures in both divisions, including the transformation and efficiency program started last year. 

Note: The interim report for Q2 2021 will be published on 20 July 2021 as scheduled and will contain detailed information on the business development in both divisions. 

Press Relations contact:  
Katrin May 
Head of PR 
Tel.: +49 (0) 68 64 - 81 27 14 
E-Mail: may.katrin@villeroy-boch.com 

Investor Relations contact: 
Susanne Reiter 
Head of Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations 
Tel.:  +49 (0) 68 64 81 12 27 
E-Mail: reiter.susanne@villeroy-boch.com 

30-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch AG
Saaruferstraße 1-3
66693 Mettlach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6864 81-0
E-mail: information@villeroy-boch.com
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de
ISIN: DE0007657231, DE0007657207
WKN: 765723
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1214053

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1214053  30-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214053&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
