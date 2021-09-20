Log in
    VIB3   DE0007657231

VILLEROY & BOCH AG

(VIB3)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/20 11:01:52 am
21.15 EUR   -6.42%
10:52aVilleroy & Boch AG english
DJ
09/17Villeroy & Boch AG english
DJ
09/17VILLEROY & BOCH AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Villeroy & Boch AG english

09/20/2021 | 10:52am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 20.09.2021 / 16:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Title:        Dr. 
 
 First name:   Alexander 
 
 Last name(s): von Boch-Galhau 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Villeroy & Boch AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900NK4WP5QSWI8X50 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0007657207 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Donation of 22,000 shares to his children 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 0.00 EUR       0.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 0.0000 EUR    0.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-09-16; UTC+1 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue

20.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language:     English 
Company:      Villeroy & Boch AG 
              Saaruferstraße 1-3 
              66693 Mettlach 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.villeroy-boch.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
70247 20.09.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2021 10:51 ET (14:51 GMT)

