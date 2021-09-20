Villeroy & Boch AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 20.09.2021 / 16:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Alexander Last name(s): von Boch-Galhau 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Villeroy & Boch AG b) LEI 529900NK4WP5QSWI8X50 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0007657207 b) Nature of the transaction Donation of 22,000 shares to his children c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 0.0000 EUR 0.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-09-16; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Company: Villeroy & Boch AG
Saaruferstraße 1-3
66693 Mettlach
Germany
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de

