Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Villeroy & Boch AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIB3   DE0007657231

VILLEROY & BOCH AG

(VIB3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Villeroy & Boch AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/16/2021 | 07:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.06.2021 / 13:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Göring

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Villeroy & Boch AG

b) LEI
529900NK4WP5QSWI8X50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007657231

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.75 EUR 5005.50 EUR
17.75 EUR 3017.50 EUR
17.75 EUR 14164.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.7500 EUR 22187.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-15; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


16.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch AG
Saaruferstraße 1-3
66693 Mettlach
Germany
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69076  16.06.2021 


© EQS 2021
All news about VILLEROY & BOCH AG
07:40aVILLEROY & BOCH AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
05/20VILLEROY & BOCH AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
05/20DGAP-DD  : Villeroy & Boch AG english
DJ
04/22VILLEROY & BOCH AG : Excellent business performance in first quarter - Villeroy ..
EQ
04/22PRESS RELEASE  : Villeroy & Boch AG: Excellent business performance in first qua..
DJ
03/29VILLEROY & BOCH AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/18PRESS RELEASE  : Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch confirms: No more talks wit..
DJ
03/18VILLEROY & BOCH AG : Villeroy & Boch confirms: No more talks with Ideal Standard
EQ
03/16VILLEROY & BOCH AG : Change in the Chairmanship of the Supervisory Board of Vill..
EQ
03/04DGAP-DD  : Villeroy & Boch AG english
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 870 M 1 055 M 1 055 M
Net income 2021 35,3 M 42,8 M 42,8 M
Net cash 2021 10,1 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 3,82%
Capitalization 470 M 570 M 570 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 6 305
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart VILLEROY & BOCH AG
Duration : Period :
Villeroy & Boch AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VILLEROY & BOCH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 34,00 €
Last Close Price 17,80 €
Spread / Highest target 91,0%
Spread / Average Target 91,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 91,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frank Göring Chief Executive Officer
Markus Warncke Chief Financial Officer
Andreas G. Schmid Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralf Runge Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander von Boch-Galhau Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VILLEROY & BOCH AG23.61%570
GEBERIT AG21.36%26 678
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED59.64%7 746
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.27.96%7 717
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.19.57%5 491
ASTRAL LIMITED45.47%5 340