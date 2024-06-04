From a timelessly minimalist design to innovative functionality and groundbreaking hygiene and efficiency - the versatile Architectura system collection from Villeroy & Boch is a perfect fit for current market needs and offers planners professional bathroom solutions for projects on every scale. All at an extremely attractive price.

With the new edition in 2024, the modular series is revealing a more modern look and even greater design flexibility. Washbasins, wall-mounted toilets, bidets, handwashbasins and back-to-wall baths have been treated to a contemporary facelift with a more linear design. The series has also been extended with new products and features. For the first time, the selection includes stylish vanity washbasins with matching furniture, as well as baths and taps. Other highlights are wall-mounted toilets with the efficient TwistFush[e³] vortex flush technology and the ViFix concealed attachment system.

New vanity washbasins

The new vanity washbasins feature a modern square design and a large, functional basin. They are available in eight standard sizes from 36 cm to 100 cm, including the new 48 cm handwashbasin. Depending on the model, the tap hole bench, which provides an easy-clean ceramic storage surface, is positioned either at the back or on the side. Selected high-demand sizes are available in three different installation options: wall-mounted, surface-mounted or as a vanity unit. They can also optionally be supplied with the easy-care CeramicPlus finish and the AntiBac antibacterial glaze, and are available with or without an overflow.

New wall-mounted toilets with TwistFlush[e³]

In the new edition of the series, the wall-mounted toilets now feature a smoother and more harmonious shape, without completely moving away from the typical Architectura edge. They are available in both round and square versions with an open attachment system. The round version also comes as a space-saving compact model. Another new addition to the series is a wall-mounted toilet with a concealed ViFix attachment which allows installation using the holes in the toilet seat. The matching toilet seats are available in up to three versions for the new design depending on the model. There is also a coordinating round bidet with a concealed attachment.

All of the new wall-mounted toilets feature the innovative water-saving TwistFlush[e³] vortex flush technology which harnesses the power of a water vortex to provide excellent flushing performance, efficiency and hygiene combined with reduced water consumption. The precise, highly positioned water flow and perfectly tailored bowl architecture ensure almost complete flushing of the inner bowl - with no splashes whatsoever and so thoroughly that they generally eliminate the need for repeat flushing. With flush volumes of just 3 or 4.5 litres, TwistFlush[e³] also makes very efficient use of water. The open rim allows the toilet to be cleaned quickly and thoroughly, which in turn reduces operating costs - an important factor for public facilities, residential construction and large sanitation projects. All toilet models can also be supplied with the dirt-repellent CeramicPlus surface finish and the AntiBac antibacterial glaze to ideally meet the needs of places with higher hygiene requirements.

New bathroom furniture

The Architectura ceramics are complemented by a specially designed new furniture collection that includes vanity units in all washbasin widths, from the 100 cm vanity washbasin to the 36 cm handwashbasin, as well as two coordinating tall cabinets. Depending on the model and width, the vanity units are supplied with drawers or doors, or alternatively with doors and an open compartment. All drawers and doors feature the SoftClosing function and are opened and closed using a surface-mounted strip handle. The furniture items are available in five on-trend finishes: as well as the warm wood shades of Nordic Oak and Kansas Oak, the selection also includes the timeless single colours of Glossy White, Glossy Grey and White Matt, available with an express delivery option.

New baths

In addition to the Architectura built-in baths in glossy white acrylic and a modern design, the series now also includes contemporary back-to-wall baths. This bath design blends beautifully into the wall and is a particularly popular choice. With an inner depth of 41.5 cm, the baths combine luxurious bathing with efficient water consumption. All baths have a central overflow to allow use by two people, making them particularly flexible. To take the bathing experience to a new level, they can also be fitted with a whirlpool system: with the option of an airpool for the back-to-wall baths and all Villeroy & Boch whirlpool versions for the built-in baths. The built-in baths are available in four sizes from the space-saving compact model to the large two-person bathtub. The six back-to-wall baths can be installed along a straight wall, or in a right- or left-hand corner, in a choice of in two sizes.

Matching taps and fittings

The complete bathroom collection now also includes coordinating taps: the Architectura taps series consists of attractive, contemporary taps with a classic Chrome finish and a design combining round tap bodies with flat, angular spouts and levers. The Architectura Square tap series, on the other hand, is characterised by a clear geometric shape with corners and edges and is available in the four finishes of Brushed Gold, Brushed Nickel, Black Matt and Chrome. The tap range comprises three single-lever mixers for washbasins: one wall-mounted tap and two floor-standing taps with a cover ring, including a raised version that can be combined with surface-mounted washbasins. Fitted with high-quality and durable components from European market leaders, in addition to a contemporary design, the taps also incorporate practical features for optimum ease of use and greater sustainability. For example, all taps are fitted with EasyClean flow regulators for exceptionally easy cleaning and optimum protection from limescale deposits. The integrated flow regulator also ensures a pleasant feeling and powerful flow, despite an environmentally-friendly limit of 5 litres/min at 3 bar.

Tried-and-tested products to complete the portfolio

Architectura offers a wide selection of washbasins in different sizes and shapes for various installation scenarios. The filigree washbasins in the three shapes of round, oval and angular are particularly popular choices and each option can be supplied in a surface-mounted, built-in and undercounter version. All models are available in White Alpin, with the optional easy-care CeramicPlus surface, and with or without an overflow. The rims of the surface-mounted and built-in washbasins are just 16 mm thick, which makes them lighter than many comparable basins and easier to install. The tap hole bench for the wall-mounted built-in basins allows installation of standard taps - raised taps or wall-mounted models are not essential.

The series also includes special toilet solutions: an XL toilet with a larger seating area and the extended Architectura Vita toilet, with a projection of 700 mm that meets requirements for accessible construction according to DIN 18040. Various floor-standing toilets and toilet combinations add to the great choice to ensure professional solutions for all requirements in terms of space, comfort and hygiene.

The Architectura urinal system is best suited for use in public areas. The three siphonic urinals are quick and easy to install thanks to their flexible, height-adjustable outlet. Moreover, they are easy to service and extremely cost-efficient as the innovative ViChange cartridge can be replaced without having to remove the urinal from the wall. Planners can also opt for urinals with the vandal-proof ProDetect 2 sensor control, which is reliable even in high-activity areas and has a water-saving function.

For a complete bathroom concept, ultra-flat shower trays are available in 124 versions. The Architectura MetalRim shower trays are made from sanitary acrylic and have been reinforced with galvanised steel in the rim, making them extremely stable and capable of withstanding loads of up to 1,000 kg. They offer a modern shower solution for every bathroom situation, installed flush with the tiles, on the tiles or on a base.

Photos for download:

