  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Vilmorin & Cie
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIN   FR0000052516

VILMORIN & CIE

(RIN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-12-12 am EST
49.40 EUR   +0.30%
12:59pVilmorin & Cie : Result of the vote on the resolutions of the Combined Annual General Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary) of December 9, 2022
PU
10:42aDescriptif du programme de rachat d'actions propres autorisé par l'Assemblée Générale Mixte du 9 Décembre 2022
GL
12/09Combined Annual General Meeting 2022
GL
Vilmorin & Cie : Result of the vote on the resolutions of the Combined Annual General Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary) of December 9, 2022

12/12/2022 | 12:59pm EST
Vilmorin & Cie SA

Public limited company with Board of Directors with a capital of 349,488,703 euros

Head Office: 4, Quai de la Mégisserie - F-75001 PARIS SIREN Paris 377 913 728

Fiscal year from July 1st to June 30th

Euronext Paris (Compartment A) - Eligible for Deferred Settlement Order Indices: CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-Tradable

December 12, 2022

RESULT OF THE VOTE ON THE RESOLUTIONS OF THE COMBINED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY)

OF DECEMBER 9, 2022

Number of shares comprising the capital stock: 22,917,292.

Number of shares with voting rights: 22,913,271.

Number of shareholders present, represented or having voted by correspondence at the Ordinary Annual General Meeting: 848.

Number of shares present, represented or having voted by correspondence at the Ordinary Annual General Meeting: 19,833,475.

Number of votes present, represented or having voted by correspondence at the Ordinary Annual General Meeting: 35,534,614.

Number of shareholders present, represented or having voted by correspondence at the Extraordinary Annual General Meeting: 847.

Number of shares present, represented or having voted by correspondence at the Extraordinary Annual General Meeting: 19,833,386.

Number of votes present, represented or having voted by correspondence at the Extraordinary Annual General Meeting: 35,534,525.

RESOLUTIONS OF AN ORDINARY NATURE

First resolution

Approval of the annual corporate financial statements - approval of non-tax-deductible expenses and charges

Result of the vote

Number of shares

% of capital stock

19,833,475

86.56

Number of Votes

% Total Votes

For

35,521,606

99.99

Against

2,382

0.01

Abstention

10,626

-

Total

35,534,614

100.00

1 RESULT OF THE VOTE ON THE RESOLUTIONS OF THE COMBINED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY) OF DECEMBER 9, 2022

Second resolution

Regulatory agreements

Result of the vote

Number of shares

% of capital stock

19,833,475

86.56

Number of Votes

% Total Votes

For

35,509,620

99.93

Against

24,783

0.07

Abstention

211

-

Total

35,534,614

100.00

Third resolution

Application of the profits

Result of the vote

Number of shares

% of capital stock

19,833,475

86.56

Number of Votes

% Total Votes

For

35,533,250

>99.99

Against

1,216

<0.01

Abstention

148

-

Total

35,534,614

100.00

Fourth resolution

Approval of consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year

Result of the vote

Number of shares

% of capital stock

19,833,475

86.56

Number of Votes

% Total Votes

For

35,521,491

99.99

Against

2,609

0.01

Abstention

10,514

-

Total

35,534,614

100.00

2 RESULT OF THE VOTE ON THE RESOLUTIONS OF THE COMBINED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY) OF DECEMBER 9, 2022

Fifth resolution

Fixing the amount for the fees of the Board Members for fiscal year 2021-2022

Result of the vote

Number of shares

% of capital stock

19,833,475

86.56

Number of Votes

% Total Votes

For

35,147,738

98.92

Against

384,866

1.08

Abstention

2,010

-

Total

35,534,614

100.00

Sixth resolution

Approval of the provisional appointment of a Board Member - Mr. Eric GRELICHE

Result of the vote

Number of shares

% of capital stock

19,833,475

86.56

Number of Votes

% Total Votes

For

34,346,406

96.66

Against

1,186,072

3.34

Abstention

2,136

-

Total

35,534,614

100.00

Seventh resolution

Approval of the provisional appointment of a Board Member - Mr. Pierre-Antoine RIGAUD

Result of the vote

Number of shares

% of capital stock

19,833,475

86.56

Number of Votes

% Total Votes

For

34,359,517

96.70

Against

1,173,095

3.30

Abstention

2,002

-

Total

35,534,614

100.00

3 RESULT OF THE VOTE ON THE RESOLUTIONS OF THE COMBINED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY) OF DECEMBER 9, 2022

Eighth resolution

Renewal of the term of office of a Board Member - Mrs. Marie-Yvonne CHARLEMAGNE Result of the vote

Number of shares

% of capital stock

19,833,475

86.56

Number of Votes

% Total Votes

For

35,424,367

99.69

Against

108,559

0.31

Abstention

1,688

-

Total

35,534,614

100.00

Ninth resolution

Authorization given to the Board of Directors to allow the Company to buy back treasury shares within the framework of article L.22-10-62 of the French Commercial Code

Result of the vote

Number of shares

% of capital stock

19,833,475

86.56

Number of Votes

% Total Votes

For

35,525,129

99.98

Against

6,929

0.02

Abstention

2,556

-

Total

35,534,614

100.00

Tenth resolution

Issue of bonds and other assimilated debt securities

Result of the vote

Number of shares

% of capital stock

19,833,475

86.56

Number of Votes

% Total Votes

For

35,529,728

99.99

Against

4,370

0.01

Abstention

516

-

Total

35,534,614

100.00

4 RESULT OF THE VOTE ON THE RESOLUTIONS OF THE COMBINED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY) OF DECEMBER 9, 2022

Eleventh resolution

Decision on the components of the remuneration granted for fiscal year 2021-2022 to the Chairman and CEO

Result of the vote

Number of shares

% of capital stock

19,833,475

86.56

Number of Votes

% Total Votes

For

35,440,675

99.81

Against

67,517

0.19

Abstention

26,422

-

Total

35,534,614

100.00

Twelfth resolution

Approval of the compensation policy applicable to corporate officers

Result of the vote

Number of shares

% of capital stock

19,833,475

86.56

Number of Votes

% Total Votes

For

34,041,127

95.80

Against

1,491,471

4.20

Abstention

2,016

-

Total

35,534,614

100.00

Thirteenth resolution

Approval of information concerning the compensation of corporate officers as mentioned in I of article L.22- 10-9 of the French Commercial Code

Result of the vote

Number of shares

% of capital stock

19,833,475

86.56

Number of Votes

% Total Votes

For

35,121,264

98.90

Against

389,502

1.10

Abstention

23,848

-

Total

35,534,614

100.00

5 RESULT OF THE VOTE ON THE RESOLUTIONS OF THE COMBINED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY) OF DECEMBER 9, 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vilmorin & Cie SA published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 17:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
