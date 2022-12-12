Vilmorin & Cie : Result of the vote on the resolutions of the Combined Annual General Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary) of December 9, 2022
Vilmorin & Cie SA
Public limited company with Board of Directors with a capital of 349,488,703 euros
Head Office: 4, Quai de la Mégisserie - F-75001 PARIS SIREN Paris 377 913 728
Fiscal year from July 1
st to June 30 th
Euronext Paris (Compartment A) - Eligible for Deferred Settlement Order Indices: CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-Tradable
December 12, 2022
RESULT OF THE VOTE ON THE RESOLUTIONS OF THE COMBINED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY)
OF DECEMBER 9, 2022
Number of shares comprising the capital stock: 22,917,292.
Number of shares with voting rights: 22,913,271.
Number of
shareholders present, represented or having voted by correspondence at the Ordinary Annual General Meeting: 848.
Number of
shares present, represented or having voted by correspondence at the Ordinary Annual General Meeting: 19,833,475.
Number of
votes present, represented or having voted by correspondence at the Ordinary Annual General Meeting: 35,534,614.
Number of
shareholders present, represented or having voted by correspondence at the Extraordinary Annual General Meeting: 847.
Number of
shares present, represented or having voted by correspondence at the Extraordinary Annual General Meeting: 19,833,386.
Number of
votes present, represented or having voted by correspondence at the Extraordinary Annual General Meeting: 35,534,525.
RESOLUTIONS OF AN ORDINARY NATURE
First resolution
Approval of the annual corporate financial statements - approval of non-tax-deductible expenses and charges
Result of the vote
Number of shares
% of capital stock
19,833,475
86.56
Number of Votes
% Total Votes
For
35,521,606
99.99
Against
2,382
0.01
Abstention
10,626
-
Total
35,534,614
100.00
Second resolution
Regulatory agreements
Result of the vote
Number of shares
% of capital stock
19,833,475
86.56
Number of Votes
% Total Votes
For
35,509,620
99.93
Against
24,783
0.07
Abstention
211
-
Total
35,534,614
100.00
Third resolution
Application of the profits
Result of the vote
Number of shares
% of capital stock
19,833,475
86.56
Number of Votes
% Total Votes
For
35,533,250
>99.99
Against
1,216
<0
.01
Abstention
148
-
Total
35,534,614
100
.00
Fourth resolution
Approval of consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year
Result of the vote
Number of shares
% of capital stock
19,833,475
86.56
Number of Votes
% Total Votes
For
35,521,491
99.99
Against
2,609
0.01
Abstention
10,514
-
Total
35,534,614
100.00
Fifth resolution
Fixing the amount for the fees of the Board Members for fiscal year 2021-2022
Result of the vote
Number of shares
% of capital stock
19,833,475
86.56
Number of Votes
% Total Votes
For
35,147,738
98.92
Against
384,866
1.08
Abstention
2,010
-
Total
35,534,614
100.00
Sixth resolution
Approval of the provisional appointment of a Board Member - Mr. Eric GRELICHE
Result of the vote
Number of shares
% of capital stock
19,833,475
86.56
Number of Votes
% Total Votes
For
34,346,406
96.66
Against
1,186,072
3.34
Abstention
2,136
-
Total
35,534,614
100.00
Seventh resolution
Approval of the provisional appointment of a Board Member - Mr. Pierre-Antoine RIGAUD
Result of the vote
Number of shares
% of capital stock
19,833,475
86.56
Number of Votes
% Total Votes
For
34,359,517
96.70
Against
1,173,095
3.30
Abstention
2,002
-
Total
35,534,614
100.00
Eighth resolution
Renewal of the term of office of a Board Member - Mrs. Marie-Yvonne CHARLEMAGNE
Result of the vote
Number of shares
% of capital stock
19,833,475
86.56
Number of Votes
% Total Votes
For
35,424,367
99.69
Against
108,559
0.31
Abstention
1,688
-
Total
35,534,614
100.00
Ninth resolution
Authorization given to the Board of Directors to allow the Company to buy back treasury shares within the framework of article L.22-10-62 of the French Commercial Code
Result of the vote
Number of shares
% of capital stock
19,833,475
86.56
Number of Votes
% Total Votes
For
35,525,129
99.98
Against
6,929
0.02
Abstention
2,556
-
Total
35,534,614
100.00
Tenth resolution
Issue of bonds and other assimilated debt securities
Result of the vote
Number of shares
% of capital stock
19,833,475
86.56
Number of Votes
% Total Votes
For
35,529,728
99.99
Against
4,370
0.01
Abstention
516
-
Total
35,534,614
100.00
Eleventh resolution
Decision on the components of the remuneration granted for fiscal year 2021-2022 to the Chairman and CEO
Result of the vote
Number of shares
% of capital stock
19,833,475
86.56
Number of Votes
% Total Votes
For
35,440,675
99.81
Against
67,517
0.19
Abstention
26,422
-
Total
35,534,614
100.00
Twelfth resolution
Approval of the compensation policy applicable to corporate officers
Result of the vote
Number of shares
% of capital stock
19,833,475
86.56
Number of Votes
% Total Votes
For
34,041,127
95.80
Against
1,491,471
4.20
Abstention
2,016
-
Total
35,534,614
100.00
Thirteenth resolution
Approval of information concerning the compensation of corporate officers as mentioned in I of article L.22- 10-9 of the French Commercial Code
Result of the vote
Number of shares
% of capital stock
19,833,475
86.56
Number of Votes
% Total Votes
For
35,121,264
98.90
Against
389,502
1.10
Abstention
23,848
-
Total
35,534,614
100.00
