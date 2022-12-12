Vilmorin & Cie : Result of the vote on the resolutions of the Combined Annual General Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary) of December 9, 2022

Vilmorin & Cie SA

Public limited company with Board of Directors with a capital of 349,488,703 euros

Head Office: 4, Quai de la Mégisserie - F-75001 PARIS SIREN Paris 377 913 728

Fiscal year from July 1st to June 30th

Euronext Paris (Compartment A) - Eligible for Deferred Settlement Order Indices: CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-Tradable

December 12, 2022

RESULT OF THE VOTE ON THE RESOLUTIONS OF THE COMBINED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY)

OF DECEMBER 9, 2022

Number of shares comprising the capital stock: 22,917,292.

Number of shares with voting rights: 22,913,271.

Number of shareholders present, represented or having voted by correspondence at the Ordinary Annual General Meeting: 848.

Number of shares present, represented or having voted by correspondence at the Ordinary Annual General Meeting: 19,833,475.

Number of votes present, represented or having voted by correspondence at the Ordinary Annual General Meeting: 35,534,614.

Number of shareholders present, represented or having voted by correspondence at the Extraordinary Annual General Meeting: 847.

Number of shares present, represented or having voted by correspondence at the Extraordinary Annual General Meeting: 19,833,386.

Number of votes present, represented or having voted by correspondence at the Extraordinary Annual General Meeting: 35,534,525.

RESOLUTIONS OF AN ORDINARY NATURE

First resolution

Approval of the annual corporate financial statements - approval of non-tax-deductible expenses and charges

Result of the vote

Number of shares % of capital stock 19,833,475 86.56 Number of Votes % Total Votes For 35,521,606 99.99 Against 2,382 0.01 Abstention 10,626 - Total 35,534,614 100.00

1 • RESULT OF THE VOTE ON THE RESOLUTIONS OF THE COMBINED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY) OF DECEMBER 9, 2022