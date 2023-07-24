Vilmorin & Cie SA(ENXTPA:RIN) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Vilmorin & Cie SA(ENXTPA:RIN) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Today at 12:00 am
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:27 2023-07-17 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|63.70 EUR
|-0.16%
|-0.16%
|+39.54%
|Jul. 17
Jul. 17
Limagrain Participations SAS completed the acquisition of a 28.78% stake in Vilmorin & Cie SA.
|CI
|May. 29
|Global markets live: Boeing, Google, Meta, Sonos...
|63.70 EUR
|-0.16%
|-0.16%
|1 623 M $
Limagrain Participations SAS completed the acquisition of a 28.78% stake in Vilmorin & Cie SA.
|Global markets live: Boeing, Google, Meta, Sonos...
|Vilmorin & Cie Board Backs Limagrain's Takeover Bid
|Vilmorin & Cie's Majority Shareholder Limagrain to Launch Takeover Bid for Remaining Stake
Limagrain Participations SAS made an offer to acquire 28.78% stake in Vilmorin & Cie SA for approximately ?410 million.
|Vilmorin & Cie SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
|VILMORIN & CIE : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend
|Vilmorin & Cie SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
|REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…
|Ukraine rapeseed campaign starts slowly as war weighs, Vilmorin says
|French Seed Producer Vilmorin & Cie's CFO Leaves
|Vilmorin & Cie Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes
|Global markets live: BAE, Shell, Berkshire Hathaway, Nissan, Shopify...
|Vilmorin & Cie SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 30, 2021
|VILMORIN & CIE : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend
|Vilmorin & Cie SA Declares Net Dividend, Payable on December 15, 2021
|Vilmorin & Cie SA Appoints Sébastien BRIFFOND as Board Member
|Vilmorin & Cie SA Announces Consolidated Sales for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
|Exclusive-India's price-fixing probe of global seed firms sparked by carrot farmers
|Global markets live: LVMH, Blackrock, Qualcomm, Apple, Hasbro...
|Vilmorin & Cie SA Proposes Dividend for 2021, Payable on December 15, 2021
|Vilmorin & Cie SA Provides Consolidated Sales Guidance for the Year 2022
|Vilmorin & Cie SA Announces Executive Changes
|Vilmorin & Cie SA Announces Executive Changes
|Vilmorin & Cie SA Announces Consolidated Sales Results for the fourth quarter and full Year Ended June 30, 2021
|+39.54%
|1 623 M $
|+19.45%
|1 032 M $
|+261.38%
|929 M $
|+1.59%
|919 M $
|+1.68%
|872 M $
|+4.91%
|863 M $
|+15.26%
|524 M $
|+13.02%
|510 M $
|+0.30%
|426 M $
|-2.29%
|410 M $