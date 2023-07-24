Vilmorin & Cie SA(ENXTPA:RIN) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Vilmorin & Cie is No. 4 worldwide for research, production, transformation and marketing of vegetable and crop seeds. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - crop seeds (51.4%): grain seeds (corn, wheat, barley, etc.) and oilseeds (sunflower, rapeseed, etc.); - vegetable seeds (45.3%): intended for agri-business professionals (No. 1 worldwide in vegetable seeds for vegetable production professionals); - garden products (3.3%) vegetable and flower seeds for amateur gardeners, plants, bulbs, plant treatment products, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (14.3%), Europe (43.2%), America (24.9%), Africa and Middle East (9.6%), Asia and Oceania (8%).