Vilmorin & Cie : & CIE ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO ISSUE A NEW EURO BOND

This morning, Vilmorin & Cie announces its plan to issue a 7-year 300 million euros expected-size bond (the “2028 Bonds”).

Subject to the pricing of the 2028 Bonds that may occur after a marketing starting today and subject to market conditions, Vilmorin & Cie will use part of the proceeds from the 2028 Bonds to fund the exercise of a pre-maturity redemption call option on its 450 million euros bond due 26 May 2021. This inaugural bond was issued in two tranches on 26 May 2014 and 11 March 2015, with a coupon of 2.375% (ISIN code: FR0011921881) (the "2021 Bonds").

As of 15 March 2021, the outstanding principal amount of the 2021 Bonds stands at 346.2 million euros. The current outstanding amount may be redeemed (in whole) at its principal amount together with interest accrued to, but excluding, the date fixed for redemption, in accordance with its terms and conditions.

Those contemplated operations would enable Vilmorin & Cie to prolong the maturity of its debt and pursue the optimization of its financial resources.

You can consult the text of this press release on the Vilmorin & Cie website www.vilmorincie.com /en

COMING DISCLOSURES AND EVENTS

·Thursday May 6, 2021(1):

Disclosure of sales at the end of the 3rd quarter 2020-2021

·Monday August 2, 2021(1):

Disclosure of sales for fiscal year 2020-2021

·Wednesday October 13, 2021(1):

Disclosure of results for fiscal year 2020-2021

·Friday December 10, 2021:

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Dates provided as an indication only, and liable to be changed.

(1) Disclosure after trading on the Paris Stock Market.

FOR ANY FURTHER INFORMATION

Olivier FALUT

Chief Financial Officer

olivier.falut@vilmorincie.com

Valérie MONSÉRAT

Head of Financial Communication and Investor Relations

valerie.monserat@vilmorincie.com

Tel: + 33 (0)4 73 63 44 85

www.vilmorincie.com

Vilmorin & Cie, the 4th largest seed company in the world, develops vegetable and field seeds with high added value, contributing to meeting global food requirements.

A multi-crop seed company, every year Vilmorin & Cie brings around 300 new varieties to market to meet the needs of all diverse types of agriculture and allow farmers to produce better and produce more.

Accompanied by its reference Shareholder Limagrain, both an agricultural cooperative owned by French farmers and an international seed group, Vilmorin & Cie’s strategy for growth relies on research and international development to durably strengthen its market shares on resilient world markets.

True, since its origins in 1743, to its vision of sustainable development, Vilmorin & Cie ensures its achievements fully respect its three founding values: progress, perseverance and cooperation.

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase any securities in any jurisdiction.

The distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Release, publication or distribution of this press release is forbidden in any jurisdiction where such release, publication or distribution would violate applicable laws or regulations. Persons into whose possession this press release comes should inform themselves about and observe any applicable legal and regulatory restrictions.

No action has been or will be undertaken to make available any bonds to any retail investor in the European Economic Area or in the United Kingdom.

In France, a prospectus will be submitted for approval to the French Autorité des marchés financiers in its capacity as competent authority in France pursuant to Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation") for a listing of the bonds on the regulated market of Euronext Paris. The prospectus will be communicated to qualified investors (investisseurs qualifiés) as defined in, and in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation and Article L. 411-2 of the French Code monétaire et financier. Settlement and delivery remain subject to this approval.

This press release is not a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation.

This press release is not an offer for sale within the United States of any security of Vilmorin & Cie or any of its affiliates. Securities of Vilmorin & Cie or any of its affiliates may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or unless exempt from such registration.

Attachment