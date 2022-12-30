Advanced search
    VBL1L   LT0000104267

VILNIAUS BALDAI AB

(VBL1L)
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  07:25 2022-12-27 am EST
7.900 EUR    0.00%
Resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB on 30/12/2022
GL
10:01aResolutions of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB on 30/12/2022
AQ
Vilniaus Baldai AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended November 30, 2022
CI
Resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB on 30/12/2022

12/30/2022 | 10:02am EST
On the 30 of December 2022 the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB adopted the following resolutions:

Agenda item #1: Consolidated annual report. The Company‘s consolidated annual report for the FY 2022 ended 31 August 2022 was presented.

Agenda item #2: Company's auditor's report. The report of auditor Grant Thornton Baltic UAB for the FY 2022 ended 31 August 2022 was presented.

Agenda item #3: Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2022 ended 31 August 2022. Resolution: to approve Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2022 ended 31 August 2022.

Agenda item #4: Approval of the Company‘s profit distribution. Resolution: to approve Company‘s profit distribution.

                                                                                                 (thousand EUR)

Undistributed retained earnings, brought forward19,867
Net result for the current year1,546
Profit (loss) not recognized in the income statement of the reporting financial year74
Distributable result21,487
Transfers to the obligatory reserves-
Transfers to other reserves-
To be paid as dividends -
To be paid as annual payments (bonus) to the Board members-
Undistributed retained earnings, carried forward 21,487

 No dividend will be paid for fiscal year 2022.


Additional information:
General manager
Jonas Krutinis
Phone No.: +370 (5) 252 57 00


Financials
Sales 2022 101 M 107 M 107 M
Net income 2022 1,46 M 1,56 M 1,56 M
Net Debt 2022 39,7 M 42,4 M 42,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30,7 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 10,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonas Krutinis General Manager
Edgaras Kabecius Chief Financial Officer
Vytautas Bucas Chairman
Rytis Ignatavicius Chief Operating Officer
Dalius Kaziunas Director
