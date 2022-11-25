Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. Vilniaus Baldai AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VBL1L   LT0000104267

VILNIAUS BALDAI AB

(VBL1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  08:25 2022-11-23 am EST
7.800 EUR   +2.63%
11:01aUpdate : VILNIAUS BALDAI AB investor's calendar for 2022FY
GL
11:00aVILNIAUS BALDAI AB investor's calendar for 2022FY
AQ
11/03Resolutions of the general shareholders meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB on 03/11/2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UPDATE: VILNIAUS BALDAI AB investor's calendar for 2022FY

11/25/2022 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UPDATE: Consolidated annual financial statements, consolidated annual report will be announced on December 2, 2022.

VILNIAUS BALDAI AB plans to release financial results in Financial Year 2022 (starting September 1, 2021 and ending August 31, 2022) according to the following plan:
- December 23, 2021 – consolidated interim financial statements for the three months;
- April 01, 2022 – consolidated interim financial statements for the six months; consolidated interim report for the six months;
- June 27, 2022 – consolidated interim financial statements for the nine months;
- October 24, 2022 – consolidated interim financial statements for the twelve months;
- November 25, 2022 – consolidated annual financial statements; consolidated annual report.

Additional information:
General Manager
Jonas Krutinis
Phone No.: +370 (5) 2525700


All news about VILNIAUS BALDAI AB
11:01aUpdate : VILNIAUS BALDAI AB investor's calendar for 2022FY
GL
11:00aVILNIAUS BALDAI AB investor's calendar for 2022FY
AQ
11/03Resolutions of the general shareholders meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB on 03/11/2022
GL
11/03Resolutions of the general shareholders meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB on 03/11/2022
AQ
11/03Vilniaus Baldai AB Approves Changing Registered Address of the Company
CI
10/24VILNIAUS BALDAI AB result for activity and non audited condensed interim consolidated f..
GL
10/24VILNIAUS BALDAI AB result for activity and non audited condensed interim consolidated f..
AQ
10/20Vilniaus Baldai AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended August 31, 2022
CI
10/20Vilniaus Baldai AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended August 31, 202..
CI
10/12Convocation of the general shareholders meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB and draft resolut..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 99,4 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2021 0,17 M 0,18 M 0,18 M
Net Debt 2021 43,2 M 45,0 M 45,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 239x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30,3 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 923
Free-Float 10,5%
Chart VILNIAUS BALDAI AB
Duration : Period :
Vilniaus Baldai AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonas Krutinis General Manager
Edgaras Kabecius Chief Financial Officer
Vytautas Bucas Chairman
Rytis Ignatavicius Chief Operating Officer
Dalius Kaziunas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VILNIAUS BALDAI AB-7.14%32
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.-32.23%5 449
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.-41.42%3 998
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.-26.80%2 063
SHEELA FOAM LIMITED-16.41%1 611
XILINMEN FURNITURE CO.,LTD-29.23%1 497