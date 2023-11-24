Official VILNIAUS BALDAI AB press release

Please find attached VILNIAUS BALDAI AB audited consolidated and company's financial statements for the year 2023 ended 31 August 2023 with independent auditor's report.





Enclosed:

Independent auditor's report, consolidated annual report, consolidated and company's financial statements for the year 2023 ended 31 August 2023.

Additional information:

General manager

Jonas Krutinis

Phone No: +370 5 2525700

Attachments