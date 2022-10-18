Advanced search
    VMEO   US92719V1008

VIMEO, INC.

(VMEO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
3.830 USD    0.00%
04:23pVimeo : Monthly Metrics - Form 8-K
PU
04:20pVimeo, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:09pVimeo September 2022 Monthly Metrics Available on Company's IR Site
GL
Vimeo : Monthly Metrics - Form 8-K

10/18/2022 | 04:23pm EDT
Vimeo Monthly Metrics

October 18, 2022

Our monthly metrics are provided below as part of our continued commitment to investor transparency. We think of our market in decades not years, and will continue to prioritize long term value creation over short term results.

Monthly Year-over-Year Growth Trends through September(a):

3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22
Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep
Total Revenue 35 % 33 % 33 % 29 % 26 % 24 % 23 % 23 % 18 % 19 % 16 % 11 % 10 % 9 % 5 %
Subscribers 16 % 15 % 14 % 12 % 11 % 11 % 10 % 8 % 6 % 5 % 4 % 3 % 2 % 1 % (1 )%
Avg. Revenue per User ("ARPU") 15 % 15 % 16 % 14 % 12 % 12 % 12 % 13 % 10 % 13 % 11 % 7 % 7 % 8 % 5 %

(a) As of the date of this document, the Company has not yet completed its financial close process for September 2022. As a result, the information herein for September 2022 is preliminary and based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this document. During the course of the financial close process, the Company may identify items that would require it to make adjustments, which may impact growth rates and be material to the information presented above.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This document may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "plans" and "believes," among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to: Vimeo's future financial performance, business prospects and strategy, anticipated trends and prospects in the industry in which Vimeo operates and other similar matters. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, among others: adverse changes in economic conditions, changes in the regulatory landscape, including, in particular, changes in laws that might increase the liability of online intermediaries for user-generated content, reputational damage caused by problematic user content or our decisions to remove (or not remove) it; changes in policies implemented by third party platforms upon which we rely for traffic and distribution of mobile apps, increased competition in the online video category, our ability to convert visitors into uploaders and uploaders into paying subscribers, our ability to retain paying subscribers by maintaining and improving our value proposition, our ability to provide video storage and streaming in a cost-effective manner, our ability to successfully scale our sales-assisted business, our ability to protect sensitive date from unauthorized access, the integrity, quality, scalability and redundancy of our systems, technology and infrastructure (and those of third parties with whom we do business), our ability to operate in (and expand into additional) international markets successfully, our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights and not infringe the intellectual property rights of third parties and the possibility that our historical consolidated, foreign exchange currency rate fluctuations, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical events on our business and combined results may not be indicative of our future results. Certain of these and other risks and uncertainties are discussed in Vimeo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors that could also adversely affect Vimeo's business, financial condition and results of operations may arise from time to time. In light of these risks and uncertainties, these forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only reflect the views of Vimeo's management as of the date of this communication. Vimeo does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Vimeo Inc. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 20:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
