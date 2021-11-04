Log in
    VMEO   US92719V1008

VIMEO, INC.

(VMEO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/04 04:15:00 pm
24.49 USD   -30.07%
Vimeo Supplemental Materials Q3 2021
PU
02:57pVimeo Net Loss Widens in Q3 Even As Sales Jump; Shares Plunge
MT
11/03Vimeo Grids and Metrics Q3 2021 152.1 KB
PU
Vimeo Supplemental Materials Q3 2021

11/04/2021 | 06:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q3 2021

supplemental materials

Forward-Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Forward-LookingStatements. This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "may," "could," "should," "would," "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "forecasts," "intends," "targets," "seeks" and "believes," as well as variations of these words or comparable words, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to Vimeo's expectations regarding future results of operations and financial condition, business strategy, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including statements attributable to our Chief Executive Officer.

Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the risks inherent in Vimeo's separation from IAC, completed on May 25, 2021, the risks that the anticipated benefits from the separation will not be realized, changes in the regulatory landscape, including, in particular, changes in laws that might increase the liability of online intermediaries for user-generated content, reputational damage caused by problematic user content or our decisions to remove (or not remove) it; changes in policies implemented by third party platforms upon which we rely for traffic and distribution of mobile apps, increased competition in the online video category, our ability to convert visitors into uploaders and uploaders into paying subscribers, our ability to retain paying subscribers by maintaining and improving our value proposition, our ability to provide video storage and streaming in a cost-effective manner, our ability to successfully attract enterprise customers, our ability to protect sensitive data from unauthorized access, the integrity, quality, scalability and redundancy of our systems, technology and infrastructure (and those of third parties with which we do business), our ability to successfully operate in and expand into additional international markets, our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights and not infringe the intellectual property rights of third parties, foreign exchange currency rate fluctuations, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, adverse changes in economic conditions, the possibility that our historical consolidated and combined results may not be indicative of our future results and the other factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC on May 26, 2021 as they may be updated by our periodic reports subsequently filed with the SEC.

Other unknown or unpredictable factors that could also adversely affect Vimeo's business, financial condition and results of operations may arise from time to time. In light of these risks and uncertainties, these forward- looking statements may not prove to be accurate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only reflect the views of Vimeo's management as of the date of this communication. Vimeo does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAPMetrics. This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial information, including non-GAAP operating expenses, to supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe that use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing Vimeo's financial results with other companies in its industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. However, our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the presentation of similarly titled measures by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. Vimeo endeavors to compensate for the limitations of the non-GAAP measures presented by providing the comparable GAAP measure with equal or greater prominence and descriptions of the reconciling items, including quantifying such items, to derive the non-GAAP measure. We encourage investors to examine the reconciling adjustments between the GAAP and corresponding non-GAAP measure, which are included in this presentation. Interim results are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for a full year.

Quarterly revenue reaches $100 million

+33%

$100

$75

3Q20

3Q21

Revenue

($ millions)

Both subscribers and ARPU drive revenue growth

+14%

1,460

1,661

$209

+15%

$242

3Q203Q21

3Q20

3Q21

Subscribers

ARPU

(thousands)

($)

Note: Average Revenue per User ("ARPU") - The annualized revenue for the relevant period divided by Average Subscribers. For periods that are less than a full year, annualized revenue is calculated by dividing the revenue for that particular period by the number of calendar days in the period and multiplying this value by the number of days in that year. Subscribers refer to end of period subscribers.

Gross margin expands to 75%

$70

$75

$65

$52

$59

75%

73%

72%

70%

70%

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

Gross Margin

Gross Profit

($ millions)

Note: Gross profit refers to a non-GAAP measure. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense included in their respective expense items. Please see the Appendix for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures to those GAAP financial measures.

Disclaimer

Vimeo Inc. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 22:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
