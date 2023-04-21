Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vimeo, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMEO   US92719V1008

VIMEO, INC.

(VMEO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-21 pm EDT
3.390 USD    0.00%
05:30pVimeo to Announce Q1 2023 Earnings on May 3 and Host Earnings Video Event on May 4
GL
04/11Vimeo Names Mark Carter As First Chief Information Security Officer as it Advances its Enterprise Video Solutions
GL
04/11Vimeo Names Mark Carter As First Chief Information Security Officer as it Advances its Enterprise Video Solutions
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vimeo to Announce Q1 2023 Earnings on May 3 and Host Earnings Video Event on May 4

04/21/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO), today announced the dates for its first quarter 2023 earnings release and earnings video event. After the close of market trading on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, Vimeo will post its first quarter results on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors. On Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET, Vimeo will live stream a video conference to answer questions regarding its first quarter results. The live stream and replay of the video will be open to the public at https://www.vimeo.com/investors.

About Vimeo

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to connect better and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our growing community of nearly 300 million users — from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com


All news about VIMEO, INC.
05:30pVimeo to Announce Q1 2023 Earnings on May 3 and Host Earnings Video Event on May 4
GL
04/11Vimeo Names Mark Carter As First Chief Information Security Officer as it Advances its ..
GL
04/11Vimeo Names Mark Carter As First Chief Information Security Officer as it Advances its ..
AQ
04/11VVimeo Announces the Appointment of Mark Carter as Chief Information Security Officer
CI
03/23Vimeo Appoints Glenn Schiffman as Non-Executive Chairman; Shares Rise
MT
03/23Vimeo, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
03/23Vimeo Announces Appointment of Glenn Schiffman as Non-Executive Chairman, Transition of..
GL
03/23Vimeo Announces Appointment of Glenn Schiffman as Non-Executive Chairman, Transition of..
AQ
03/23Vimeo Announces Appointment of Glenn Schiffman as Non-Executive Chairman, Transition of..
CI
03/10Vimeo, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIMEO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 411 M - -
Net income 2023 -68,4 M - -
Net cash 2023 280 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -8,07x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 565 M 565 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 236
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart VIMEO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vimeo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIMEO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,39 $
Average target price 6,40 $
Spread / Average Target 88,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anjali Sud Vice President & Head-Global Marketing
Gillian Munson Chief Financial Officer
Glenn H. Schiffman Non-Executive Chairman
Narendra Venkataraman Chief Technology Officer
Eric Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIMEO, INC.-1.17%565
MICROSOFT CORPORATION19.30%2 129 747
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.33.05%58 393
SYNOPSYS INC.18.25%57 503
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.26%53 720
SEA LIMITED51.37%44 638
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer