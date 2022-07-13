Vimeo to Announce Q2 2022 Earnings on August 3rd and Host Earnings Video Event on August 4th; Presenting at Upcoming Investor Conferences    

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO), announced today the dates for its second quarter 2022 earnings release, earnings video event, and its presentations at upcoming investor conferences.



Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

After the close of market trading on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Vimeo will post its second-quarter results via a press release on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors .

On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EDT, Vimeo will live stream a video conference to answer questions regarding its second quarter results. The live stream and replay of the video will be open to the public at https://www.vimeo.com/investors .

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Gillian Munson, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following investor conferences:

The Truist Securities Internet Virtual Summit on Monday, September 12, 2022

The Piper Sandler Technology and Consumer Growth Frontiers Conference at the Virgin Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, September 13, 2022

About Vimeo

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world's leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 260 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world's largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com .

Contacts:

Vimeo IR

Ankit Hira or Ed Yuen

Solebury Trout for Vimeo, Inc.

ir@vimeo.com

Vimeo Communications

Matt Anchin

pr@vimeo.com