Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Vimi Fasteners S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIM   IT0004717200

VIMI FASTENERS S.P.A.

(VIM)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-14 am EDT
1.380 EUR    0.00%
01:18pVimi Fasteners, quarterly revenues grow and debt remains unchanged
AN
03:50aEuropean stock exchanges in green; Mib above 27,700
AN
02:28aEuropeans up; traders optimistic for U.S. PPI drop
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vimi Fasteners, quarterly revenues grow and debt remains unchanged

04/14/2023 | 01:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Vimi Fasteners Spa reported Friday that revenues for the first quarter increased to EUR14.4 million from EUR12.7 million in the same period last year.

The revenues show the group's significant presence in the Industrial sector, which as of March 31 was around 56 percent of total revenues for the period, in line with the first quarter of 2022. Also confirmed is a group order backlog value as of March 31, 2023, net of the aforementioned revenue value, of EUR32.8 million. This value compares with an order backlog of EUR30.2 million recognized in the first quarter of 2022.

As of March 31, 2023, consolidated net debt was substantially in line with the values at the end of 2022, amounting to EUR14.6 million, of which EUR2.6 million related to debt recognized in accordance with IFRS 16. This compares with EUR14.1 million recorded as of December 31, 2022, including EUR2.7 million recognized in accordance with IFRS 16, and is significantly lower than EUR16.4 million as of March 31, 2022, including EUR3.16 million recognized in accordance with IFRS 16.

Vimi Fasteners' stock closed Friday unchanged at EUR1.38 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about VIMI FASTENERS S.P.A.
01:18pVimi Fasteners, quarterly revenues grow and debt remains unchanged
AN
03:50aEuropean stock exchanges in green; Mib above 27,700
AN
02:28aEuropeans up; traders optimistic for U.S. PPI drop
AN
04/13Mib just below par; euro at one-year highs
AN
03/29Vimi Fasteners closes 2022 with revenue up; profit drops
AN
03/29Campanella green confirmation of futures; STM bullish
AN
03/29Futures bullish but caution still reigns
AN
03/28Mib up tepidly; UniCredit sits at the top
AN
03/22Futures below parity; UK inflation on the rise
AN
03/21Milan still bullish; bankers rise
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 52,8 M 58,3 M 58,3 M
Net income 2022 1,05 M 1,16 M 1,16 M
Net Debt 2022 14,6 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18,6 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 235
Free-Float 20,3%
Chart VIMI FASTENERS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Vimi Fasteners S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIMI FASTENERS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,38 €
Average target price 2,23 €
Spread / Average Target 61,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Sargenti General Manager, Director-Sales & Marketing
Fabio Storchi Chairman & Manager-Investor Relations
Ferdinando del Sante Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ivano Accorsi Independent Director
Aimone Storchi Honorary Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIMI FASTENERS S.P.A.20.52%21
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)17.52%7 018
MISUMI GROUP INC.12.02%6 930
SFS GROUP AG37.83%5 286
DONGGUAN YIHEDA AUTOMATION CO., LTD.-15.88%3 877
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC17.09%3 776
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer