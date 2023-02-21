Advanced search
    VIM   IT0004717200

VIMI FASTENERS S.P.A.

(VIM)
  Report
2023-02-21
1.765 EUR   +17.67%
Vimi Fasteners, up revenues in 2022; stock closes in 18% green

02/21/2023 | 12:20pm EST
(Alliance News) - Vimi Fasteners Spa on Tuesday reviewed its main consolidated preliminary figures as of Dec. 31, 2022, reporting revenues of EUR53.4 million, up 11 percent from EUR47.9 million in the same period last year.

Consolidated Ebitda stands at EUR6.1 million from EUR6.2 million adjusted Ebitda as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Net financial position is EUR14.1 million compared to EUR16.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Vimi Fasteners closed Tuesday in the green by about 18 percent to EUR1.76 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

