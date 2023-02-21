Vimi Fasteners, up revenues in 2022; stock closes in 18% green

(Alliance News) - Vimi Fasteners Spa on Tuesday reviewed its main consolidated preliminary figures as of Dec. 31, 2022, reporting revenues of EUR53.4 million, up 11 percent from EUR47.9 million in the same period last year.

Consolidated Ebitda stands at EUR6.1 million from EUR6.2 million adjusted Ebitda as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Net financial position is EUR14.1 million compared to EUR16.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Vimi Fasteners closed Tuesday in the green by about 18 percent to EUR1.76 per share.

