Vimta Labs Limited is engaged in the business of contract research and testing organization. The Company is engaged in providing a range of services to biopharmaceutical, food, consumer goods, electronic, electrical, agrochemical, healthcare, medical device, power, cement, oil and gas, ores and minerals, infrastructure and many other industries, government organizations as well as other industry participants. Its services include Drug discovery, development, and drug life cycle management support services; Preclinical research and testing services for medical device companies; Contract research and testing for agrochemical and specialty chemical companies; and Food testing and analytical development services to support manufacturers, processors, farmers, and retailers; Clinical diagnostics services to patients, clinicians, and hospitals, and environmental regulatory services such as impact assessments and post project monitoring, to various industries, such as power and infrastructure.