Vimta Labs Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2024
May 18, 2024 at 05:56 am EDT
Share
Vimta Labs Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 796.88 million compared to INR 818.2 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 801.76 million compared to INR 824.87 million a year ago. Net income was INR 123.51 million compared to INR 126.83 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.58 compared to INR 5.73 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.51 compared to INR 5.64 a year ago.
For the full year, sales was INR 3,182.61 million compared to INR 3,181.9 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 3,222.68 million compared to INR 3,216.34 million a year ago. Net income was INR 410.09 million compared to INR 481.72 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 18.51 compared to INR 21.77 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 18.24 compared to INR 21.35 a year ago.
Vimta Labs Limited is engaged in the business of contract research and testing organization. The Company is engaged in providing a range of services to biopharmaceutical, food, consumer goods, electronic, electrical, agrochemical, healthcare, medical device, power, cement, oil and gas, ores and minerals, infrastructure and many other industries, government organizations as well as other industry participants. Its services include Drug discovery, development, and drug life cycle management support services; Preclinical research and testing services for medical device companies; Contract research and testing for agrochemical and specialty chemical companies; and Food testing and analytical development services to support manufacturers, processors, farmers, and retailers; Clinical diagnostics services to patients, clinicians, and hospitals, and environmental regulatory services such as impact assessments and post project monitoring, to various industries, such as power and infrastructure.