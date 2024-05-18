Vimta Labs Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 796.88 million compared to INR 818.2 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 801.76 million compared to INR 824.87 million a year ago. Net income was INR 123.51 million compared to INR 126.83 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.58 compared to INR 5.73 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.51 compared to INR 5.64 a year ago.
For the full year, sales was INR 3,182.61 million compared to INR 3,181.9 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 3,222.68 million compared to INR 3,216.34 million a year ago. Net income was INR 410.09 million compared to INR 481.72 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 18.51 compared to INR 21.77 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 18.24 compared to INR 21.35 a year ago.