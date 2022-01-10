Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Vimy Resources Limited
  News
  Summary
    VMY   AU000000VMY4

VIMY RESOURCES LIMITED

(VMY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/10 12:10:48 am
0.24 AUD   +2.13%
VIMY RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - VMY
PU
VIMY RESOURCES : Appendix 3G
PU
VIMY RESOURCES : Change of Directors Interest Notice x3
PU
Summary 
Summary

Vimy Resources : Application for quotation of securities - VMY

01/10/2022 | 02:28am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

VIMY RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday January 10, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

VMY

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,713,333

10/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

VIMY RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

56120178949

1.3

ASX issuer code

VMY

  The announcement is New announcement
  Date of this announcement

10/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

VMYAD : OPTION EXPIRING 31-JUL-2022 EX $0.082

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

VMY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

1,713,333

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

6/1/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

6/1/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Issue date

10/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,713,333

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.08200000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vimy Resources Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 07:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -5,60 M -4,03 M -4,03 M
Net cash 2022 7,00 M 5,04 M 5,04 M
P/E ratio 2022 -23,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 248 M 178 M 178 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart VIMY RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vimy Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIMY RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,24 AUD
Average target price 0,26 AUD
Spread / Average Target 9,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Michael Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Matthew Owen Chief Financial Officer
Cheryl Lynn Edwardes Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Chamberlain Non-Executive Director
Wayne Christopher Bramwell Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIMY RESOURCES LIMITED20.51%178
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-6.96%9 363
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.6.14%2 215
ENERGY FUELS INC.9.32%1 303
DENISON MINES CORP.4.02%1 180
LARGO INC.10.58%674