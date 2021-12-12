Vimy Resources : Mulga Rock Operational Update

Vimy Resources Limited (ASX:VMY, OTCQB:VMRSF) (Vimy or Company) is pleased to provide an operational update on the Mulga Rock Uranium Project (Mulga Rock).
Since the Company notified the relevant authorities of substantial commencement, significant project activities have continued and another major milestone has been achieved at Mulga Rock including:
Approval of the Mulga Rock Project Operational Radiation Management Plan;
Commencement of mining activities - with excavation of the Ambassador North pit ramp underway;
Water pipeline construction - on-site HDPE pipe extruder commenced the Kakarook North pipeline;
Sandhill Dunnart camera trapping and conservation plan- continuing and on target; and
Optimisation Ion Exchange test work - delivers results above expectations.
Vimy's Executive Director and CEO, Steven Michael said:
"Commencing the starter pit at Ambassador North is another proud moment for the team and a milestone in the development of Western Australia's first uranium mine. The on-site project team's professionalism and technical support from the Perth team have delivered Vimy to this point and I want to congratulate them all.
The Vimy development team's prime focus is advancing Mulga Rock to the next development milestone and in parallel our exploration team is planning to kick off exploration at our Alligator River project in the new year. These are exciting times for Vimy and new appointments to our team will be announced soon to increase our capacity to deliver value to our shareholders."
Figure 1 - Breaking ground at Ambassador North pit (11 December 2021)
Vimy Resources Limited
Telephone:
+61 8 9389 2700
First Floor, 1209 Hay Street
Website:
vimyresources.com.au
West Perth Western Australia
6005
For personal use only
Mulga Rock Operational Radiation Management Plan and Commencement of Mining
Vimy has received approval from the WA Department of the Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) for the Mulga Rock Project Operational Radiation Management Plan (ORMP). The grant of the ORMP allows Vimy to initiate mining activities and overburden removal in accordance with the approval Mining Proposal (see announcement on 1 October 2021).
Excavation of the Ambassador North pit ramp has now commenced.
Figure 2 - Ambassador North pit ramp looking north
Figure 3 - Ambassador North pit ramp looking south
2
For personal use only
Polyline Pipe Solutions HDPE extrusion
Last week, PPS (https://www.ppsltd.com.au/) mobilised its unique mobile HDPE pipe extruding system to Mulga Rock. PPS's technology removes the need to haul large quantities of pipe to site and instead manufactures directly from its mobile MPX630 pipe extruding system, minimising welding requirements, associated loss of efficiency and potential failure points.
PPS will initially produce and lay ~8.5 kilometres of black DN400 PN10 HDPE pipe in 500m lengths, representing stage-one of a total pipeline length of 32.5 kilometres from the future processing plant site to the Kakarook North borefield.
Both Vimy and PPS share a commitment to the highest standards of environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices in their operations. By recycling water and heat, reducing trucks on the road and double handling of pipe sections, PPS's MPX technology has the potential to deliver a more sustainable solution and lower environmental footprint.
Figure 4 - PPS Extruder First HDPE pipe extruded at Ambassador (8 December 2021)
Figures 5 - HDPE pipe extruded at Ambassador (9 December 2021)
3
For personal use only
Sandhill Dunnart Conservation Plan
As discussed in the announcement to the ASX dated 26 November 2021, Vimy is implementing a Sandhill Dunnart Conservation Plan (SDCP). The SDCP is designed to reduce the threat posed by feral animals to the sandhill dunnart, a small marsupial that inhabits isolated sandy arid and semi-arid areas. In accordance with Vimy's approval process under the Commonwealth Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC), Vimy has engaged highly experienced consultancy GHD Group to prepare the required SDCP.
The Sandhill Dunnart monitoring program relies on a network of 50 motion-triggered cameras deployed within the SDCP defined area to monitor the presence of sandhill dunnarts, similar critical weight range mammals and feral animals - it represents an extension of the extensive camera trapping programs and associated trapping protocol for small mammals for which Vimy Resources was short-listed for a Golden Gecko environmental award.
Figure 6 - Location map of the SDCP camera sites
Figure 7 - Example of camera trap layout (November 2021, photographs courtesy of GHD Group)
4
For personal use only
Remote motion-triggered cameras are a cost effective, fauna friendly and efficient means of collecting presence/absence data over an extended timeframe.
Data gained from this monitoring program will be used in conjunction with the SDCP to manage predators or threats to the Sandhill Dunnart within the defined area.
Vimy expects the SDCP to be submitted to the Commonwealth for approval in January 2022 and approval of the SDCP will allow Vimy to commence construction of the Mulga Rock airstrip.
Process Optimisation - Ion Exchange (IX) Testwork
As part of the Company's commitment to process optimisation, the IX testwork underway at ANSTO Minerals facilities has delivered results above expectation with regards to loading and stripping (elution) of uranium on the Strong Base Anion resin being tested (see further details in announcement to the ASX dated 6 September 2021).
Vimy Resources Ltd. published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 22:55:04 UTC.