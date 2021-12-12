Vimy Resources : Mulga Rock Operational Update

ASX Announcement

13 December 2021

Mulga Rock Operational Update

Vimy Resources Limited (ASX:VMY, OTCQB:VMRSF) (Vimy or Company) is pleased to provide an operational update on the Mulga Rock Uranium Project (Mulga Rock).

Since the Company notified the relevant authorities of substantial commencement, significant project activities have continued and another major milestone has been achieved at Mulga Rock including:

Approval of the Mulga Rock Project Operational Radiation Management Plan ;

Commencement of mining activities - with excavation of the Ambassador North pit ramp underway;

- with excavation of the Ambassador North pit ramp underway; Water pipeline construction - on-site HDPE pipe extruder commenced the Kakarook North pipeline;

- on-site HDPE pipe extruder commenced the Kakarook North pipeline; Sandhill Dunnart camera trapping and conservation plan - continuing and on target; and

Optimisation Ion Exchange test work - delivers results above expectations.

Vimy's Executive Director and CEO, Steven Michael said:

"Commencing the starter pit at Ambassador North is another proud moment for the team and a milestone in the development of Western Australia's first uranium mine. The on-site project team's professionalism and technical support from the Perth team have delivered Vimy to this point and I want to congratulate them all.

The Vimy development team's prime focus is advancing Mulga Rock to the next development milestone and in parallel our exploration team is planning to kick off exploration at our Alligator River project in the new year. These are exciting times for Vimy and new appointments to our team will be announced soon to increase our capacity to deliver value to our shareholders."